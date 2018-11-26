Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

Kayden Snelling's 31-point performance leads PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team to win over Ridgeview

Mon, 11/26/2018 - 11:17pm | The Ford County Record
COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 45-28 Monday over Ridgeview.
 
Kayden Snelling led the Panthers in scoring with 31 points while Kendall Swanson had eight points, Jeremiah Ager had five points while Aiden Johnson had one point.
 
8th-grade boys
PBL 45, Ridgeview 28
PBL 14  10  11  10  -- 45
RID 5     8     8    7  -- 28
Ridgeview
Kameron Harrison 0-0-0, Cole Hoffman 1-0-2, Logan Lenz 0-0-0, Darius Yocum 0-1-1, Cameron Kelly 2-0-4, Denton Bottles 3-2-11, Kyle Stubblefield 1-2-4, Clayton Beitz 0-0-0, Jacob Whitehill 3-0-6. Totals 10-5-28.
PBL
Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-1-1, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Kayden Snelling 14-3-31, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 20-4-45.
3-pointers -- Ridgeview 3 (Bottles 3). PBL (Ager).
