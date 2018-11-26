Kayden Snelling's 31-point performance leads PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team to win over Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 45-28 Monday over Ridgeview.

Kayden Snelling led the Panthers in scoring with 31 points while Kendall Swanson had eight points, Jeremiah Ager had five points while Aiden Johnson had one point.

8th-grade boys

PBL 45, Ridgeview 28

PBL 14 10 11 10 -- 45

RID 5 8 8 7 -- 28

Ridgeview

Kameron Harrison 0-0-0, Cole Hoffman 1-0-2, Logan Lenz 0-0-0, Darius Yocum 0-1-1, Cameron Kelly 2-0-4, Denton Bottles 3-2-11, Kyle Stubblefield 1-2-4, Clayton Beitz 0-0-0, Jacob Whitehill 3-0-6. Totals 10-5-28.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-1-1, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Kayden Snelling 14-3-31, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 20-4-45.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview 3 (Bottles 3). PBL (Ager).