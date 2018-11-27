Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

PBL girls basketball loses 49-22 to Bismarck-Henning

Tue, 11/27/2018 - 12:07am | The Ford County Record
BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 49-22 Monday to Bismarck-Henning.
 
Mackenzie Bruns led the Panthers (2-4) in scoring with 11 points while MaKenna Ecker had four points, Kayla Adwell had three points and Madi Peden and Baylee Cosgrove each had two points.
 
Bismarck-Henning 49, PBL 22
PBL 2   2   7   11   -- 22
BH 15 12 7   15   -- 49
PBL (2-4)
Katelyn Crabb 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-7-11, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 7-7-22.
Bismarck-Henning
Anna Nelson 5-0-11, Emily Meidel 4-1-9, Edwards 2-0-4, Sophia Rose 1-1-3, Emma Clapp 4-0-8, Brie Maloney 1-0-2, Ryley Cash 1-0-2, Sierra Bryar 5-0-10. Totals 23-2-49.
3-pointers -- PBL (Adwell). Bismarck-Henning (Nelson).
