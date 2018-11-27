PBL girls basketball loses 49-22 to Bismarck-Henning

BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 49-22 Monday to Bismarck-Henning.

Mackenzie Bruns led the Panthers (2-4) in scoring with 11 points while MaKenna Ecker had four points, Kayla Adwell had three points and Madi Peden and Baylee Cosgrove each had two points.

Bismarck-Henning 49, PBL 22

PBL 2 2 7 11 -- 22

BH 15 12 7 15 -- 49

PBL (2-4)

Katelyn Crabb 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-7-11, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 7-7-22.

Bismarck-Henning

Anna Nelson 5-0-11, Emily Meidel 4-1-9, Edwards 2-0-4, Sophia Rose 1-1-3, Emma Clapp 4-0-8, Brie Maloney 1-0-2, Ryley Cash 1-0-2, Sierra Bryar 5-0-10. Totals 23-2-49.

3-pointers -- PBL (Adwell). Bismarck-Henning (Nelson).