PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 49-14 to Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 49-14 to Ridgeview on Monday.

Trey Spenard led the Panthers in scoring with seven points while Braylen Arnette had three points and Tyler Weigel and Jake Swan each had two points.

7th-grade boys

Ridgeview 49, PBL 14

PBL 5 5 2 2 -- 14

RID 10 11 11 17 -- 49

PBL

Braylen Arnette 1-0-3, Trey Spenard 3-0-7, Tyler Weigel 1-0-2, Noah Steiner 0-0-0, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 1-0-2, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-14.

Ridgeview

Nathan Donaldson 7-3-17, Brec Hoffman 3-4-11, Tristan Dowell 3-0-6, Nate Thompson 3-1-7, Nathan Campbell 0-0-0, Reid Himrichsen 1-0-2, Jaxon Baker 3-0-6. Totals 20-8-49.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Arnette, Spenard). Ridgeview (Hoffman).