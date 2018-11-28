GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 39-37 Tuesday over St. Thomas More.

The Falcons battled back from a five-point deficit by outscoring 13-6 in the fourth quarter. Megan Moody scored five points during the final quarter while Claire Retherford had four points and Hannah Hathaway and Ryleigh Brown each added two points.

In the first quarter, GCMS outscored St. Thomas More 19-12 as Moody had another five points while Retherford had four points, Hathaway made a 3-pointer, Clinton also had three points and Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each had two points.

Retherford and Hathaway each scored two second-quarter points as GCMS went into halftime trailing 24-23 before Clinton scored the Falcons' lone three points of the third quarter.

Retherford and Moody each finished the game in double figures with 10 points while Hathaway had seven points, Clinton had six points and Bielfeldt, Spiller and Brown each had two points.

GCMS 39, St. Thomas More 37

STM 12 12 7 6 -- 37

GCMS 19 4 3 13 -- 39

St. Thomas More

Hergenrother 0-0-0, Bowie 1-0-2, Devriese 1-0-2, Leibach 6-5-22, Delorenzo 0-0-0, Clayey 0-0-0, Gibas 0-0-0, Hughes 5-1-11. Totals 13-6-37.

GCMS (3-3)

Claire Retherford 4-2-10, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 4-0-10, Emily Clinton 2-1-6, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 16-3-39.

3-pointers -- St. Thomas More 5 (Leibach 5). GCMS 4 (Moody 2, Hathaway, Clinton).