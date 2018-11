PEOTONE -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 33-12 to Peotone in Wednesday's IESA Class 3A Peotone Sectional game.

With the loss, GCMS ended its season with a record of 17-5 while Peotone takes a 25-1 record into the 3A state tournament in Auburn.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' eighth-grade team lost 57-11 to Watseka Glenn Raymond in the first round of the 3A Onarga Iroquois West Regional on Tuesday, Nov. 27.