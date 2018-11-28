PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats GCMS; Falcon seventh-graders defeat Panthers

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 44-24 Tuesday, Nov. 27, over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Panthers outscored the Faclons 14-5 as Jeremiah Ager had eight points during the quarter while Aiden Johnson and Kayden Sneling each added four points and Kendall Swanson had two points.

In the second quarter, Ager had seven points while Snelling and Swanson each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 25-14. Sneling had six points in the third quarter while Swanson had four points, Ager had three points and Ty Graham had two points as the Panthers extended their lead to 40-20.

In the fourth quarter, Griffin Johnson had all of PBL's four points.

Ager finished the game with a team-high 16 points while Snelling also scored in double figures with 12 points. Griffin Johnson had four points while Aiden Johnson and Graham each had two points.

The GCMS seventh-grade boys defeated PBL 32-13.

The Falcons outscored the Panthers 10-0 in the first quarter as Ty Cribbett and Isiah Johnson each had four points and Alex Ward added two points. In the second quarter, Trevor Johnson had three points and Cribbett had two points as GCMS took a 15-4 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, GCMS extended its lead to 21-9 as Ward had four points and Ryker Grauer had two points. The Falcons then outscored PBL 11-4 in the fourth quarter as Cribbett had four points, Ward, Isiah Johnson and Paul Baillie each had two points and Brayden Elliott added a free throw.

Cribbett finished the game with a team-high 10 points for GCMS while Ward had eight points, Isiah Johnson had six points, Trevor Johnson had three points, Paul Baillie and Ryker Grauer each had two points and Elliott added a point.

For PBL, Trey Spenard had eight points, Braylen Arnette and Mason Courtney each had two points and Tyler Weigel added one point.

8th-grade boys

PBL 44, GCMS 24

PBL 14 11 15 4 -- 44

GCMS 5 9 6 4 -- 24

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 7-5-16, Griffin Johnson 2-0-4, Kayden Snelling 6-0-12, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 21-0-44.

GCMS

Z. Barnes 2-2-6, Kollross 1-0-2, Harden 0-0-0, S. Barnes 1-10-12, Fanson 0-0-0, Giroux 1-0-2, Bane 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Matuszewski 0-0-0, Minion 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Corry 1-0-2, Cail 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0. Totals 12-12-24.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ager 2).

7th-grade boys

GCMS 32, PBL 13

PBL 0 4 5 4 -- 13

GCMS 10 5 6 11 -- 32

PBL

Braylen Arnette 1-0-2, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 4-0-8, Tyler Weigel 0-1-1, Noah Steiner 0-0-0, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 1-0-2, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-13.

GCMS

Ty Cribbett 5-0-10, Brayden Elliott 0-1-1, Alex Ward 4-0-8, Isiah Johnson 3-0-6, Ryker Grauer 1-0-2, Spencer Kleist 0-0-0, Austin Kasper 0-0-0, Trevor Johnson 1-1-3, Carter Eichelberger 0-0-0, Parker Baillie 0-0-0, Paul Baillie 1-0-2, Shawn Hyatt 0-0-0, Ryan Carley 0-0-0, Phillip Littrell 0-0-0, Alex Martin 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-32.