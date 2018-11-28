PBL High School boys basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 66-34

PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles the ball up the court during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys varsity team gained its first win of the 2018-19 season via 66-34 score over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

“It was a good win," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "Our guys have had a good three weeks of practice, so it was good for them to get a win as a confidence builder going into a string of games coming up.”

The Panthers (1-1) started the game with a 13-0 run as Trey VanWinkle and Dalton Busboom each made a basket before Austin Gooden made two more field goals and converted on a three-point play with 5:35 left in the first quarter. Busboom added another basket before Lucas Hofer scored Hoopeston Area's first two points with 2:19 remaining in the opening quarter.

From there, PBL ended the first quarter on a 12-0 spurt to extend its lead to 25-2.

Colton Coy started the run with a coast-to-coast drive toward the hoop before Jake Rich made two free throws with 2:25 left in the first quarter and scored on an offensive-rebound putback.

Sam Penicook made a basket before Coy scored on a Mason Ecker assist and made another field goal via an assist from Penicook on a fastbreak.

“Whenever you can get some runouts, it definitely supplements your offense," Schonauer said. "It takes a little bit of pressure off your halfcourt offense when you score off some transition points.”

After Mauricio Gonzalez made a 3-pointer to cut the Cornjerkers' deficit to 25-5, the Panthers went on another 13-0 run. Gonzalez's trey was the only field goal that Hoopeston Area made during the second quarter, and would be the Cornjerkers' only score in that quarter until Chris Catron made two free throws with 52.2 seconds left in the quarter.

“I thought we were very active defensively. We did a really good job of closing out on their shooters early and rebounding the basketball," Schonauer said. "I really liked our effort. I really liked our energy level coming out. With that, we were able to get some deflections and some runouts and make it tough on them to score.”

Busboom and Andrew Swanson each made a basket before VanWinkle converted a three-point play with 5:54 left in the second quarter that extended PBL's lead to 32-5. Field goals by Busboom, VanWinkle and Alex Rueck made the score 38-5. Another basket by Ecker extended PBL's lead to 40-7 by halftime.

Gooden and Ecker each made a basket to extend the Panthers' advantage to 44-7 with 6:49 left in the third quarter. A basket by Cameron Flint and a 3-pointer by Josh Delfino cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 44-12 before Ecker made a basket. Another trey by Hofer and a basket by Graham Eighher was followed by baskets by Gooden and Busboom that made the score 50-17.

After Flint converted on a three-point play with 3:32 left in the third quarter before two free throws by Kyle Poll with 2:09 remaining in the quarter made the score 52-20.

The Cornjerkers ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run as Delfino made a two-point field goal and Hofer made another 3-pointer.

Payton Berlin and Eighner each made a basket to cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 52-29 before Gooden made a basket and Penicook drained a 3-pointer to make the score 57-29. An Eighner 3-pointer cut the Cornjerkers' deficit to 57-32 before a free throw by Busboom, two foul shots by Swanson and baskets by Drake Schrodt and Tanner Coe extended PBL's lead to 64-32.

After Delfino made two free throws with 1:49 remaining, Swanson concluded the scoring with a basket.

Gooden led the Panthers in scoring at the game's end with 13 points while Busboom also scored in double figures with 11 points.

VanWinkle had seven points while Ecker, Coy and Swanson each had six points, Penicook had five points and Rich had four points. Rueck, Schrodt, Coe and Poll each added two points.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckey-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 57-25 Tuesday, Nov. 27, over Hoopeston Area.

Jarred Gronsky led the Panthers with 20 points while Brandon Knight also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Cory DeGarmo had eight points, Mason Medlock had seven points, Keyan Kirkley and Mason Bruns each had four points and Keagan Busboom and Drew Diesburg each had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 66, Hoopeston Area 34

PBL 25 15 12 14 -- 66

HA 2 5 18 9 -- 34

PBL (1-1)

Tanner Coe 1-0-2, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 3-1-7, Drake Schrodt 1-0-2, Mason Ecker 3-0-6, Sam Penicook 2-0-5, Colton Coy 3-0-6, Austin Gooden 6-1-13, Kyle Poll 0-2-2, Dalton Busboom 5-1-11, Andrew Swanson 2-2-6, Alex Rueck 1-0-2, Jake Rich 1-2-4. Totals 28-9-66.

Hoopeston Area

Payton Berlin 1-0-2, Mauricio Gonzalez 1-0-3, Derek Drayer 0-0-0, Chris Catron 0-2-2, Cameron Flint 2-1-5, Lucas Hofer 3-0-8, Josh Delfino 2-2-7, Graham Eighner 3-0-7, Nick Hofer 0-0-0, Keegan Roark 0-0-0. Totals 12-5-34.

3-pointers -- PBL (Penicook). Hoopeston Area 5 (Hofer 2, Gonzalez, Delfino, Eighner).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 57, Hoopeston Area 25

PBL 15 15 18 9 -- 57

HA 9 5 7 4 -- 25

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 20, Hank Harms 0, Mason Bruns 4, Keagan Busboom 2, Drew Diesburg 2, Brett Giese 0, Mason Medlock 7, Jarrad Debusky 0, Cory DeGarmo 8, Keyan Kirkley 4, Brandon Knight.

Hoopeston Area

Hutnter Tate 2, Bradee Herman 4, Derek Drayer 9, Ben Brown 0, Isaias Diaz 0, Nick Hofer 3, Chris Cotron 7.