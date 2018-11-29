GCMS girls basketball defeats Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 62-49

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team picked up its first Heart of Illinois Conference win of the 2018-19 season via 62-49 score Thursday over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

The Falcons (3-3, 1-1 HOIC) took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter as Makenzi Bielfeldt and Claire Retherford each had two points, Hannah Hathaway and Abby Spiller each had two points and Ryleigh Brown added a free throw.

In the second quarter, Retherford -- who finished hte game with a team-high 16 points -- had 12 points while Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Megan Moody, Spiller and Brown each had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 34-22.

The Falcons then outscored FCW 18-9 as Moody had six points, Hathaway had five points, Emily Clinton had three points and Bielfeldt and Brown each had two points.

In the fourth quarter, Spiller -- who finished the game in double figures with 10 points -- had six points while Hathaway -- who also reached double digits with 12 points -- and Rylee Tompkins each had two points.

Moody finished the game with eight points while Bielfeldt had six points, Brown had five points, Clinton had three points and Tompkins had two points.

GCMS 62, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 49

FCW 8 14 9 18 -- 49

GCMS 13 21 18 10 -- 62

FCW

Elise Kane 4-0-8, Crystal Ayco 0-0-0, Regan Reed 3-1-8, Kayla VanWeelden 2-3-7, McKenna Roth 0-1-1, Delaney Gourley 0-0-0, Heather Battice 3-0-9, Jadyn Mitchell 4-3-13, Hannah Jones 1-0-2, Emily Friese 0-0-0. Totals 17-8-49.

GCMS

Claire Retherford 7-2-16, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 5-0-12, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 4-0-8, Emily Clinton 1-0-3, Abby Spiller 4-2-10, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 2-1-5. Totals 27-5-62.

3-pointers -- FCW 7 (Battice 3, Mitchell 2, Reed 2). GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Clinton).