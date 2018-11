GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Judah Christian

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won 46-34 Thursday in a triangular meet over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

Cale Horsch pinned his 120-pound opponent in 55 seconds while Dakota Matthews won via 49-second pinfall in the 132-pound match. Ethan Duke pinned his 152-pound opponent in 28 seconds and Tim Booth won via 43-second pinfall in the 170-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 15-0 technical fall in the 126-pound match while Kaden Gream won via 17-1 technical fall in the 145-pound match.

The Falcons also won 60-12 over Judah Christian.

Dakota Matthews won via 30-second pinfall in the 132-pound match while Kaden Gream pinned his 138-pound opponent in 2:33.

Tim Booth pinned his 170-pound opponent in 1:35 while Calen Ragle won via 1:14 pinfall in the 160-pound match and Cole Maxey pinned his 126-pound opponent in one minute.

GCMS/Fisher 60, Judah Christian 12

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- M. Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- C. Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- A. Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- C. Maxey (GCMSF) pinned J. Bailey, 1:00.

132 -- D. Matthews (GCMSF) pinned M. Woolums, :30.

138 -- K. Gream (GCMSF) pinned G. Wacker, 2:33.

145 -- A. Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

152 -- E. Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

160 -- C. Ragle (GCMSF) pinned K. Stone, 1:14.

170 -- T. Booth (GCMSF) pinned Clauson, 1:35.

182 -- G. Albaugh (JUDAH) won by forfeit.

195 -- Double forfeit.

220 -- Double forfeit.

285 -- Jancola (JUDAH) won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- C. Horsch (GCMSF) pinned B. Mau, :55

126 -- C. Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall K. Dykes, 15-0.

132 -- D. Matthews (GCMSF) pinned I. Tabels, :49.

138 -- Z. Smith (BHRA) maj. dec. L. Benningfield, 15-7.

145 -- K. Gream (GCMSF) tech. fall M. Gudauskas, 17-1.

152 -- E. Duke (GCMSF) pinned A. Berron, :28.

160 -- J. Akins (BHRA) pinned C. Ragle (GCMSF), 1:32.

170 -- T. Booth (GCMSF) pinned G. Hals, :43.

182 -- Jeramiah Ault (BHRA) won by forfeit.

195 -- Terron Lamm (BHRA) won by forfeit.

220 -- Talen Miller (BHRA) won by forfeit.

285 -- Kaleb Irvin (BHRA) won by forfeit.