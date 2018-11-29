PBL High School girls basketball wins 38-35 over Dwight

PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dwight.

PAXTON -- With a 38-35 victory in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener over Dwight on Thursday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak.

The win improved the Panthers' overall record to 3-4, along with their 1-0 mark in the SVC.

“The last two games, we’ve taken some tough losses, but we’ve played some really good teams early. I’m really thankful that we’ve played so many games this early. We’ve already experienced multiple ups and downs. It was exciting to get back on that winning path," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

“That’s a good team. They have two all-conference guards, and to shut them down like we did, I’m very pleased. I’m ready to get back to work tomorrow.”

The Panthers rallied back from a seven-point halftime deficit as they yielded only four points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.

“Their effort level really rose. We won that game with defense," Lawler said. "Katelyn Crabb and Baylee Cosgrove shut down their two better players, and that really won us the game tonight.”

Two free throws by Baylee Cosgrove cut PBL's deficit to 23-18 with 5:40 left in the third quarter before a Mackenzie Bruns baset made the score 25-20 with 3:52 remaining in the quarter. Another basket by Cosgrove made the score 26-22 before Dwight went into the fourth quarter leading 27-22.

Madi Peden made a free throw to cut PBL's deficit to 27-23 with 7:32 remaining in the game. After Dwight's Chloe Butterbrodt made a foul shot with 6:49 left in the game to increase Dwight's lead to 28-23, Cosgrove and Bruns each made a bucket to cut the Panthers' deficit to 28-27 with 6:24 remaining.

After Cosgorve drew a charging foul on Dwight's Melissa Stewart with 5:42 left in the game, a 3-pointer made 18 seconds later by Bruns -- who finished the game with 14 points despite picking up her fourth personal foul with 3:43 left in the third quarter -- gave PBL a 30-28 lead.

“She was in foul trouble most of the game. One thing I love about Mackenzie Bruns is that girl is the biggest competitor," Lawler said. "She’s a great kid. She’s growing as a leader. The sky’s the limit for her. When she’s in the game, and the other girls are playing like they did, we’re a really solid team, and I’m looking forward to how we can grow with that.”

After a basket by Danielle Carlson tied the game at 30-30, MaKenna Ecker made a go-ahead bucket for the Panthers. Two free throws by Stewart tied the game at 32-32 with 3:14 remaining.

Katelyn Crabb then made a jump shot to give PBL a 34-32 lead and Bruns made a free throw to extend the lead to 35-32 with 1:38 left in the game.

Kayla Kodat, who led Dwight in scoring with 12 points at the game's end, made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 49 seconds remaining before Bruns made a go-ahead basket for PBL 19 seconds later.

A free throw by Kirra Lantz extended the Panthers' lead to 38-35 with 9.2 seconds remaining, Stewart missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt as time expired.

In the first quarter, PBL got off to a fast start as Cosgrove made a free throw to cut her team's deficit to 2-1 with 6:21 left in the first quarter. The foul shot started an 11-0 run as Bruns made the go-ahead basket via fastbreak layup before Lantz and Bruns each made buckets and Lantz scored on a Cosgrove assist.

PBL's 11th point was scored via a basket by Crabb.

“In the last two games, we’ve really just struggled from the start," Lawler said.

The Panthers ended the first quarter with a 12-6 lead as Peden made a free throw with 2:33 left in the quarter, but baskets by Crabb and Cosgrove accounted for PBL's lone four points of the second quarter.

Along with Bruns's 14 points, Cosgrove finished the game with nine points while Crabb had six points, Lantz had five points and Peden and Ecker each had two points.

PBL 38, Dwight 35

DWI 6 17 4 8 -- 35

PBL 12 4 6 16 -- 38

Dwight

Kayla Kodat 4-1-12, Melissa Stewart 1-2-4, Chloe Butterbrodt 0-4-4, Rylee Farris 1-0-2, Rishell Galbraith 1-0-2, Danielle Carlson 3-0-6, Eden Beier 0-0-0, Emily Weissman 1-0-2, Cassie Holmes 1-1-3. Totals 12-8-35.

PBL (3-4, 1-0)

Katelyn Crabb 3-0-6, Mackenzie Bruns 6-1-14, Madi Peden 0-2-2, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 3-3-9, Kirra Lantz 2-1-5, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 15-7-38.

3-pointers -- Dwight 3 (Kodat 3). PBL (Bruns).