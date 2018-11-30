ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 34-14 Thursday over Iroquois West.

The Panthers started out with a 6-0 run to the start the game and, eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said, "then we went cold from the field."

"We haven't played a basketball game since Nov. 13 and I think that played a big factor in our offensive struggles," Rubarts continued.

Despite the offensive struggles, PBL ended the first quarter with a 6-2 lead before going into halftime with a 9-6 lead.

Losa Suaava had four points and Trixie Johnson added two points in the first quarter before Suaava and Johnson had two points and one point, respectively, in the second quarter.

"Defensively, we played great. We just couldn't get the shots to fall," Rubarts said. "One possession, we had four offensive rebounds and missed all four shots. We talked a lot at halftime about just relaxing and being confident in our shots. We just needed to shake the rust off and get back in game shape."

The Panthers outscored Nash 25-8 in the second half, including a 10-0 advantage in the third quarter.

Johnson and Suaava each had four points during the third quarter while Emily Robidoux had two points. In the fourth quarter, Suaava had seven points while Morgan Uden and Johnson each had four points.

Suaava finished the game with 17 points while Johnson also scored in double figures with 11 points, Uden had four points and Robidoux had two points.

"I'm very proud with how the girls competed last night," Rubarts said. "Morgan Uden had a couple of really nice floaters in the middle of the lane last night to put the game away in the fourth quarter and I have to commend Kate Wilson on her defensive effort in the third quarter -- probably the best I have seen her play all year.

"Losa, Emily and Trixie did what they always do, control the offense and get after it on defense. These girls have really improved since the start of their sixth-grade year."

The Panthers will play for the regional title at 5 p.m. today against Iroquois West.

"I know how bad they want to win this regional tonight," Rubarts said. "I know they will leave it all out on the court tonight."

8th-grade girls

IESA Class 3A

ONARGA IROQUOIS WEST REGIONAL

PBL 34, Clifton J.L. Nash 14

NASH 2 4 0 8 -- 14

PBL 6 3 10 15 -- 34

Nash

DiPietra 1-0-2, Gray 0-0-0, K. Beherns 0-0-0, Winkel 2-1-5, Skeen 0-0-0, Prairie 0-0-0, H. Beherns 2-0-4, Gerron 0-0-0, Waxweiler 0-0-0, Thompson 1-1-3. Totals 6-2-14.

PBL

Morgan Uden 2-0-4, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 4-3-11, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 8-1-17, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-34.