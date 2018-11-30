Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

Tri-Point eighth-grade girls basketball wins IESA Class 1A regional title in Crescent City

Fri, 11/30/2018 - 12:19pm | The Ford County Record
CRESCENT CITY -- The Tri-Point eighth-grade girls basketball team won 28-16 over Cissna Park, the top seed of the IESA Class 1A Crescent City Regional, in Thursday's regional championship game.
 
Earlier in the regional, the third-seeded Raiders won 36-8 over sixth-seeded St. Anne in the quarterfinals on Monday, Nov. 26, before gaining a 24-20 triumph over second-seeded Crescent City 24-20 on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
 
Tri-Point (14-7) will play in the Armstrong Sectional at Armstrong Township High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.