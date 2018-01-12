Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

Area college catchup (Dec. 1, 2018)

Sat, 12/01/2018 - 7:43pm | The Ford County Record
Mikayla Baillie -- Through five games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout has four rebounds, two points and one steal.
 
Liberty Jamison -- Through eight games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 3.4 points per game while grabbing 0.5 rebounds and recording 1.1 assists and 0.3 steals per game.
 
Cassidi Nuckols -- Through four games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.5 rebounds per game.
