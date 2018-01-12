GCMS boys basketball wins 53-34 over Flanagan-Cornell

GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up on an alley-oop attempt for what would be a three-point play, as he was fouled by Flanagan-Cornell’s Braden Wallace (24), during the third quarter of Friday’s game.

GIBSON CITY -- Senior Connor Birky is one of two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball starters in Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell who has played in all five of the Falcons' regular-season games so far this season.

He, along with fellow senior starter Caleb Bleich, led GCMS through the first three games of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament as the three other starters -- Ben Freehill, Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt -- helped lead GCMS High School's football team to a state championship victory on Friday, Nov. 23.

“It’s a good experience playing with the young kids," Birky said. "We got them some good, quality minutes. Now they’re well-equipped and be able to be very good.”

Since the football players switched from cleats to sneakers, GCMS is 2-0 after winning 53-34 Friday over Flanagan-Cornell. While Birky led the Falcons in scoring with 17 points, Holt and Barnes scored in double figures as well with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

“It’s nice to have them back," Birky said. "I’ve been playing with those guys since elementary school or younger. I feel like we know each other. We have great team chemistry and are just a good ballclub.”

Bleich finished the game with seven points while Cade Elliott had three points and Nathan Garard had two points.

“I felt like it was a great team win," Birky said. "The football guys are just coming back, but they’re not very rusty. They’re getting right back into it. They’re great athletes.”

GCMS's win on Friday came against a Flanagan-Cornell team that entered the game with a 4-1 record after taking third place in the Route 17 Classic the previous week in Dwight.

“They beat a very good Momence team," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "They’re a good team. They got everybody back from last year. They’re going to win some games, so it was nice to come out and really get after them, especially in the second half, and kind of open things up for us offensively."

F-C (4-2, 0-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) started the game with the lead as a 3-pointer by Karson Kimpling made the score 3-0. GCMS (3-2, 1-0) then went on a 7-0 run as Barnes made a free throw before Birky tied the game with a basket. Birky then made a fastbreak layup to give the Falcons a 5-3 lead before Holt stole the ball and scored while being fouled with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

After Tyler Harms made a bucket for F-C, Bleich drained a 3-pointer to extend GCMS's lead to 10-5. A free throw by Braden Wallace made the score 10-6 with 2:09 left in the first quarter before a 3-pointer by Birky increased GCMS's lead to 13-6 as the opening quarter came to an end.

On F-C's first possession of the second quarter, Barnes recorded a steal before converting on a three-point play with 7:41 left in the quarter to extend GCMS's lead to 16-6. After Jeremy Durdan tallied a bucket, Birky made a layup off a Cade Elliott steal and assist that made the score 18-8 before Elliott scored himself via 3-pointer to extend the Falcons' advantage to 21-8.

From there, however, F-C went on a 6-0 run as Harms made two baskets and Kimpling added a bucket during the run. Holt made two free throws with 32.1 left in the first half before a Wallace basket made the halftime score 23-16.

"We were a little slow at the start, but other than that, we came out, executed the game plan and came out with the win," Birky said. “I thought we came out and executed."

“We didn’t shoot it very well in the first half, and we overcame that by rebounding the ball a little bit more and kind of attacking and moving the ball a little bit against that zone," Tompkins added. “It’s going to take us a little while to get our rhythm going, but it’s good to come out and play not as sharp as we want to, but be able to get a win.”

Holt made a 3-pointer to start the third-quarter scoring before F-C went on another 6-0 run as two baskets by Isaac Weber and another by Harms decreased GCMS's lead to 26-22. From there, however, the Falcons went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 33-22.

Holt made a basket to make the score 28-22 before going up on an alley-oop attempt and scoring as his dunk attempt spun off the rim and into the net while he was fouled by Wallace. He then made the free throw to complete the three-point play and extend GCMS's lead to 31-22 before two free throws by Bleich made the score 33-22 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

After a basket by Harms ended the GCMS run, Birky nailed two 3-pointers, with another bucket by Harms in between the two treys, to increase the Falcons' lead to 39-26. Durdan then made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to decrease F-C's deficit to 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.

“Our kids were able to stay focused and get back to the next possession," Tompkins said.

In the fourth quarter, GCMS held F-C to just five points. Elliott drew Wallace's fifth foul via charging call with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter, and another Holt dunk, which made the score 41-29, was set up by a Freehill steal and assist.

Holt drew a charging call on Durdan with 1:03 left in the third quarter. After Holt recorded a blocked shot on F-C's ensuing possession, Weber was called for an offensive foul with 31.6 left in the third quarter.

“We’ve got rim protectors in there. We know, if we get beat off the dribble, we’ve got guys down low who are going to block the shot or step up and take a charge," Birky said. "Whenever we have five guys out on the floor, we’ve got five who can defend. It’s going to be a tough task for teams to score on us.”

Holt's fourth-quarter dunk ignited an 8-0 GCMS run as Bleich and Barnes each made a basket before Birky made two free throws via Weber's fourth foul with 4:57 remaining to make the score 47-29. After Durdan scored a basket to end the run, Garard started another GCMS run with a bucket before Barnes scored on an offensive-rebound putback and made two free throws via Weber's fifth foul to extend the Falcons' lead to 53-31 with 3:09 remaining.

A 3-pointer by F-C's Tyler Pfaff concluded the scoring.

“In the second half, we attacked a little bit better," Tompkins said. "We got some paint touches. We were able to find some people. Once they had to come out and guard, we were able to get gaps and get to the rim a little easier.”

Harms finished the game leading F-C in scoring with 12 points while Weber and Durdan each added seven points.

“Flanagan came out and played well," Tompkins said. "That’s a team that’s going to win games, and it was a great test for us at this point in the season. It was good to come out with a win.”

After traveling to face Tri-Valley on Tuesday, GCMS will host Ford County-rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda the following Tuesday.

Birky said he is excited to continue through the 2018-19 season.

“I’m very excited," Birky said. "Hopefully, we’re going to make a deep run in the postseason.”

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won 45-20 over Flanagan-Cornell on Friday.

The Falcons outscored F-C 11-8 in the first quarter as Braden Roesch tallied six points while Tristin Roesch made a 3-pointer and Nathan Kallal had two points. In the second quarter, Ethan Garard and Tristin Roesch each made a 3-pointer while Awstace Grauer, Braden Roesch and Kallal each had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 23-19.

The Falcons shut out F-C in the third quarter while Braden Roesch had seven points and Garard, Tristin Roesch and Minion each added a basket. In the fourth quarter, Braden Roesch had four points for GCMS while Zander Wier and Ryan Strebeck each added a basket and Grauer made a free throw.

Braden Roesch finished the game with 19 points while Tristin Roesch had eight points. Garard had five points while Kallal had four points, Grauer had three points and Wier, Strebeck and Minion each had two points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 45, Flanagan-Cornell 20

F-C 8 11 0 1 -- 20

GCMS 11 12 13 9 -- 45

Flanagan-Cornell

Wyatt Zehr 0-0-0, Gavin Winner 0-0-0, Sam Jones 0-1-1, JD Ruddy 2-1-5, Tyler Pfaff 4-0-12, Cage Garzenelli 0-0-0, Gabe Montello 0-0-0, Nate Wiechmann 0-0-0, William Weber 1-0-2, Nick Egerstaffer 0-0-0, Jake Hutton 0-0-0, Joey Jones 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-20.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 2-0-5, Awstace Grauer 1-1-3, Noah Nugent 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 9-0-19, Zander Wier 1-0-2, Tristin Roesch 3-0-8, Ryan Strebeck 1-0-2, Nathan Kallal 2-0-4, Alex Minion 1-0-2. Totals 20-1-45.

3-pointers -- Flanagan-Cornell 4 (Pfaff 4). GCMS 4 (T. Roesch, Garard, B. Roesch).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 53, Flanagan-Cornell 34

F-C 6 10 13 5 -- 34

GCMS 13 10 16 14 -- 53

Flanagan-Cornell (4-2, 0-1)

Isaac Weber 2-0-4, John Trainor 0-0-0, Sam Jones 0-0-0, JD Ruddy 0-0-0, Kam Tower 0-0-0, Jeremy Durdan 3-0-7, Braden Wallace 1-1-3, Tyler Pfaff 1-0-3, Karson Kimpling 2-0-5, Tyler Harms 6-0-12. Totals 15-1-34.

GCMS (3-2, 1-0)

Caleb Bleich 2-2-7, Ryland Holt 5-3-14, Ben Freehill 0-0-0, Connor Birky 6-2-17, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 1-0-2, Bryce Barnes 3-4-10, Cade Elliott 1-0-3, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0. Totals 18-11-53.

3-pointers -- Flanagan-Cornell 3 (Durdan, Pfaff, Kimpling). GCMS 6 (Birky 3, Bleich, Holt, Elliott).