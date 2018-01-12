GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 3-1 in Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 3-1 in Saturday's Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals.
In a 46-36 victory over Monticello, GCMS/Fisher's Michaela Dykes pinned Ethan Wallace in a time of 1:23 in the 106-pound match. Calen Ragle pinned Ethan Alexander in 1:05 in the 160-pound match while Kaden Gream pinned Garrett Wilkin in 3:57 in the 138-pound match.
Cale Horsch pinned Aiden York in 48 seconds in the 113-pound match while Tim Booth pinned Tyler Casey in 1:30 in the 170-pound match.
Cole Maxey won via 17-2 technical fall over Jacob Trent in the 126-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 20-4 technical fall over Jaxon Trent in the 132-pound match and Anthony Nash won by forfeit in the 120-pound match.
In a 48-36 victory over Riverton, Horsch won via 25-second pinfall over Gavin Park while Dykes (106 pounds), Nash (120), Andrew Ferguson (126), Kellen DeSchepper (132), Gream (138), Ethan Kasper (145) and Ethan Duke (152) each won by forfeit.
In a 60-23 win over Argenta-Oreana, Dykes pinned Kolbe Brown in 32 seconds in the 106-pound match and Nash pinned Dakota Houser in 20 seconds in the 113-pound match.
Braylen Kean won via 1:34 pinfall over Delanee Miller in the 160-pound match while Cole Maxey pinned Sawyer Jones in 2:26 in the 126-pound match and Kaden Gream pinned Ruslan Turner in 1:19 in the 145-pound match.
Ferguson (120), Matthews (132), DeSchepper (138), Aaron Kasper (152) and Booth (182) each won by forfeit.
In a 54-24 loss to Wilmington, Horsch pinned Julian Decker in 49 seconds in the 113-pound match while Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Jack Narine, Ethan Kasper won via 9-4 decision in the 145-pound match over Winston Ceh and Calen Ragle won via injury default over Logan Favero in the 160-pound match.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL NORTH/SOUTH MULTI DUALS
At Fairbury
GCMS/Fisher def. Monticello 46-36
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Wallace, 1:23.
113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Aiden York, :48.
120 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall Jacob Trent, 17-2.
132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall Jaxon Trent, 20-4.
138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Garrett Wilkin, 3:57.
145 -- Austin McConaha (MON) pinned Ethan Kasper, 3:20.
152 -- Collin Jones (MON) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), 1:33.
160 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Alexander, 1:05.
170 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) pinned Tyler Casey, 1:30.
182 -- Seth Menacher (MON) won by forfeit.
195 -- Matt Kerr (MON) won by forfeit.
220 -- Lonnie Jordan (MON won by forfeit.
285 -- Nick Wassom (MON) won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher def. Riverton 48-36
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Gavin Park, :25.
120 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
132 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
145 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
152 -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
160 -- Dayton Whitehurst (RIV) won by forfeit.
170 -- Ben Cooper (RIV) won by forfeit.
182 -- Grant Ripperda (RIV) won by forfeit.
195 -- Ty Reeter (RIV) won by forfeit.
220 -- F.J. Simpson (RIV) won by forfeit.
285 -- Hunter Woodburry (RIV) won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher def. Argenta-Oreana 60-23
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) pinned Kolbe Brown, :32.
113 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) pinned Dakota Houser, :20.
120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Sawyer Jones, 2:26.
132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
138 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
145 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Ruslan Turner, 1:19.
152 -- Aaron Kasper (GCMS) won by forfeit.
160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Delanee Miller, 1:34.
170 -- Makail Stanley (AO) tech. fall Calen Ragle, 20-4.
182 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
195 -- Taylor Schrimpster (AO) won by forfeit.
220 -- Rece Fitzpatrick (AO) won by forfeit.
285 -- Owen Roberts (AO) won by forfeit.
Wilmington def. GCMS/Fisher 54-24
106 pounds -- Conner Sage (WILM) pinned Michaela Dykes, 3:25.
113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Julian Decker (WILM), :49.
120 -- Ryan Sheilds (WILM) pinned Andrew Ferguson, 1:42.
126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Jack Narine, 7-3.
132 -- Landon Flynn (WILM) pinned Dakota Matthews, 3:58.
138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Clayton Van Duyne, 1:38.
145 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) dec. Winston Ceh, 9-4.
152 -- Aiden Wooters (WILM) pinned Ethan Duke, :19.
160 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) def. Logan Favero, 3:59 (inj.)
170 -- Jacob Rodawold (WILM) pinned Tim Booth, 1:22.
182 -- Chris Williams (WILM) won by forfeit.
195 -- Jarin Allen (WILM) won by forfeit.
220 -- Bradley Stacy (WILM) won by forfeit.
285 -- David Schnittger (WILM) won by forfeit.
