GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 3-1 in Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 3-1 in Saturday's Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals.

In a 46-36 victory over Monticello, GCMS/Fisher's Michaela Dykes pinned Ethan Wallace in a time of 1:23 in the 106-pound match. Calen Ragle pinned Ethan Alexander in 1:05 in the 160-pound match while Kaden Gream pinned Garrett Wilkin in 3:57 in the 138-pound match.

Cale Horsch pinned Aiden York in 48 seconds in the 113-pound match while Tim Booth pinned Tyler Casey in 1:30 in the 170-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 17-2 technical fall over Jacob Trent in the 126-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 20-4 technical fall over Jaxon Trent in the 132-pound match and Anthony Nash won by forfeit in the 120-pound match.

In a 48-36 victory over Riverton, Horsch won via 25-second pinfall over Gavin Park while Dykes (106 pounds), Nash (120), Andrew Ferguson (126), Kellen DeSchepper (132), Gream (138), Ethan Kasper (145) and Ethan Duke (152) each won by forfeit.

In a 60-23 win over Argenta-Oreana, Dykes pinned Kolbe Brown in 32 seconds in the 106-pound match and Nash pinned Dakota Houser in 20 seconds in the 113-pound match.

Braylen Kean won via 1:34 pinfall over Delanee Miller in the 160-pound match while Cole Maxey pinned Sawyer Jones in 2:26 in the 126-pound match and Kaden Gream pinned Ruslan Turner in 1:19 in the 145-pound match.

Ferguson (120), Matthews (132), DeSchepper (138), Aaron Kasper (152) and Booth (182) each won by forfeit.

In a 54-24 loss to Wilmington, Horsch pinned Julian Decker in 49 seconds in the 113-pound match while Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Jack Narine, Ethan Kasper won via 9-4 decision in the 145-pound match over Winston Ceh and Calen Ragle won via injury default over Logan Favero in the 160-pound match.