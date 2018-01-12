PBL boys basketball wins 55-39 over Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won 55-39 in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener over Dwight on Friday.

The Panthers (2-1, 1-0 SVC) outscored Dwight 14-6 in the first quarter as Trey VanWinkle made two 3-pointers while Austin Gooden had three points, Kyle Poll made two free throws and Alex Rueck added a foul shot.

In the second quarter, VanWinkle and Colton Coy each made a three point while Busboom made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, Drake Schrodt added two foul shots and Tanner Coe and Poll each added a basket as PBL went into halftime leading 29-20.

The Panthers extended their lead with a 17-8 advantage in the third quarter as VanWinkle scored eight points -- including two treys -- while Schrodt had four points, Mason Ecker had three points and Busboom had two points via free throws.

In the fourth quarter, Sam Penicook made a 3-pointer while Gooden scored four points and Andrew Swanson made two free throws.

VanWinkle led PBL in scoring with 17 points as he went 6-for-19 from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Gooden went 4-for-12 en route to finishing with nine points while Schrodt went 2-for-9 and scored six points.

Busboom went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line en route to scoring five points while Poll scored four points on 1-for-4 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 shooting at the foul line.

Mason Ecker scored three points on 1-for-13 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 shooting at the free-throw line while Penicook scored three points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field. Coy went 1-for-7 from the field en route to also scoring three points.

Coe went 1-for-2 from the field en route to two points and Swanson went 2-for-2 shooting at the charity stripe for two points. Alex Rueck scored a point on 1-for-2 shooting at the free-throw line.

The Panthers collected 31 rebounds, led by Busboom, Gooden and Coy with eight, six and three boards, respectively. They also had 13 assists, including four and three from Gavin Coplea and Schrodt, respectively.

Defensively, PBL recorded 14 steals, including three each from Ecker and Gooden.

The Panthers will host Clifton Central next Friday and Tolono Unity at 4:30 p.m. the following Saturday before traveling to face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

PBL 55, Dwight 39

PBL 14 15 17 9 -- 55

DWI 6 14 8 11 -- 39

PBL (2-1, 1-0)

Tanner Coe 1-2 0-0 2, Gavin Coplea 0-0 0-0 0, Trey VanWinkle 6-19 0-0 17, Drake Schrodt 2-9 2-2 6, Mason Ecker 1-13 1-1 3, Sam Penicook 1-8 0-0 3, Colton Coy 1-7 0-0 3, Austin Gooden 4-12 0-0 9, Kyle Poll 1-4 2-3 4, Dalton Busboom 0-1 5-6 5, Andrew Swanson 0-1 2-2 2, Alex Rueck 0-0 1-2 1, Jake Rich 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 13-78 13-17 55.

3-pointers -- PBL 7-28 (VanWinkle 5-9, Penicook 1-4, Coy 1-3).

Rebounds -- PBL 31 (Busboom 8, Gooden 6, Coy 3, Poll 2, Coe 2, Coplea 2, Schrodt 2, VanWinkle, Ecker, Penicook, Swanson, Rueck, Rich).

Assists -- PBL 13 (Coplea 4, Schrodt 3, Ecker 2, Poll 2, Busboom, Swanson).

Steals -- PBL 14 (Ecker 3, Gooden 3, Penicook 2, Busboom 2, Coplea, VanWinkle, Schrodt, Rueck).