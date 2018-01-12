PBL eighth-grade boys defeats Watseka Glenn Raymond in first round of TCC Tournament; Panthers' seventh-graders lose to Nash

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 42-28 Saturday over Watseka Glenn Raymond in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament.

The Panthers outscored Watseka 14-8 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling scored 13 points while Kendall Swanson added a free throw. In the second quarter, Ty Graham scored four points while Snelling and Swanson each added a basket and Mason Uden made a foul shot as PBL went into halftime leading 23-12.

Jeremiah Ager scored six third-quarter points while Snelling and Swanson each had two points as PBL went into the fourth quarter with a 33-23 advantage.

The Panthers then outscored Watseka 9-5 in the fourth quarter as Keaton Garren had four points while Swanson and Aiden Johnson each had two points and Uden had one point.

Snelling finished the game with a team-high 17 points while Swanson had seven points, Ager had six points, Garren and Graham each had four points and Uden and Aiden Johnson each had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade boys lost 17-15 to Clifton J.L. Nash in the first round of the TCC Tournament's seventh-grade bracket.

Trey Spenard finished the game with four points while Braylen Arnette had three points and Nathan Benear, Tyler Weigel, Noah Steiner and Connor Atkins each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 42, Watseka Glenn Raymond 28

WAT 8 4 11 5 -- 28

PBL 14 9 10 9 -- 42

Watseka

Aden Quick 0-0-0, DJ Wellmaker 4-0-8, Norlan Courville 0-0-0, Nate Douglas 0-0-0, Braiden Walwer 5-4-18, Michael Denault 0-0-0, Anthony Shervino 0-0-0, Dane Martin 1-0-2, Michael Warren 0-0-0. Totals 10-4-28.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-2-2, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-6, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 7-0-17, Keaton Garren 2-0-4, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 3-1-7. Totals 18-3-42.

3-pointers -- Watseka 4 (Walwer 4). PBL 3 (Snelling 3).

7th-grade boys

Clifton J.L. Nash 17, PBL 15

NASH 7 3 5 2 -- 17

PBL 2 2 6 5 -- 15

Nash

Podowicz 0-0-0, Bailey 2-1-5, McKee 1-1-3, Chandler 0-1-1, Jarvis 4-0-8, Fritz 0-0-0. Totals 7-3-17.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 1-0-3, Nathan Benear 1-0-2, Trey Spenard 2-0-4, Tyler Weigel 1-0-2, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Connor Atkins 1-0-2. Totals 7-0-15.