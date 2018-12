ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional championship via a 37-13 triumph in Friday's title game over Iroquois West.

The Panthers (14-7) will face Peotone (20-6) in the Onarga Iroquois West Sectional game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.