GCMS girls basketball wins 55-23 over Tri-Valley

DOWNS — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 55-23 Monday over Tri-Valley.

The Falcons (5-3, 2-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) started the game by outscoring Tri-Valley 18-7 as Claire Retherford scored 12 points while Megan Moody had four points and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.

In the second quarter, Retherford, Abby Spiller and Ryleigh Brown each had two points while Hannah Hathaway had a 3-pointer and Rylee Tompkins and Moody each added a basket as GCMS took a 37-8 lead into halftime.

The Falcons outscored the Vikings 15-13 in the third quarter as Brown had nine points while Retherford and Moody each made a two-point field goal and Bielfeldt made two free throws. Spiller and Emily Clinton added a basket and a free throw, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Retherford and Brown each finished the game scoring in double figures for GCMS with 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Moody had eight points while Spiller had six points, Bielfeldt had four points, Hathaway had three points, Tompkins had two points and Clinton had one point.



GCMS 55, Tri-Valley 23

GCMS 18 19 15 3 — 55

TV 7 1 13 2 — 23

GCMS

Claire Retherford 8-2-18, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-2-4, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-3, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 4-0-8, Emily Clinton 0-1-1, Abby Spiller 3-0-6, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 5-3-13. Totals 23-8-55.

Tri-Valley

Danko 4-1-9, Barker 0-0-0, Young 0-0-0, Leipold 0-1-1, Pelk 2-3-7, Goff 0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0, Kussmann 0-4-4, Regenold 1-0-2. Totals 7-9-23.

3-pointers — GCMS (Hathaway).