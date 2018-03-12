PBL girls basketball wins 51-45 over Rantoul

RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team climbed to the .500 mark for the 2018-19 season with a 51-45 win Monday over Rantoul.

The Panthers (4-4) outscored Rantoul 17-9 in the first quarter as Mackenzie Bruns scored eight points during the quarter while Kirra Lantz made a 3-pointer and Madi Peden and Katelyn Crabb each made a basket.

In the second quarter, Baylee Cosgrove had six points while Brooke Walder, MaKenna Ecker, Lantz and Peden each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 31-24.

The Eagles tied the game at 39-39 at the end of the third quarter as three points by Cosgrove, two points by Lantz and one foul shot each by Ecker, Bruns and Peden accounted for all of PBL's scoring.

The Panthers regained the lead by outscoring Rantoul 12-6 in the fourth quarter as Bruns had five points while Cosgrove had three points and Crabb and Ecker each had two points.

Bruns and and Cosgrove each finished the game scoring in double figures for PBL with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Lantz had seven points, Peden had five points, Crabb had four points and Walder had two points.

PBL 51, Rantoul 45

PBL 17 14 8 12 -- 51

RAN 9 15 15 6 -- 45

PBL (4-4)

Katelyn Crabb 1-2-4, Mackenzie Bruns 5-4-14, Madi Peden 2-1-5, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 5-2-12, Kirra Lantz 3-0-7, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-2-2, Makenna Ecker 3-1-7. Totals 19-12-51.

Rantoul

McClyde 3-0-6, Masley 1-0-3, Berlatsky 2-0-4, Young 3-4-10, Sutherland 0-0-0, Kelly 3-0-6, Beatright 0-0-0, Riverd 0-0-0, Williams 6-4-16. Totals 17-8-45.

3-pointers -- PBL (Lantz). Rantoul (Masley).