GCMS boys basketball wins 58-42 over Tri-Valley

GCMS's Ben Freehill (4) drives around a defender late in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Tri-Valley.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Tri-Valley 42. The Falcons (4-2, 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) marched to an HOIC road victory behind Connor Birky’s 19 points, which included four three-pointers. Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes both added 10 points for GCMS.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Tri-Valley 42

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Bleich 4, Holt 10, Freehill 8, Birky 19, Barnes 10, Elliott 3, Blake 4. Total 58.

TRI-VALLEY

Anderson 6, Williams 4, Butler 2, Zenor 15, Moore 5, Symanski 8, Goble 2. Total 42

GCMS 21 11 19 8 —58

Tri-Valley 8 10 12 12 —42

Three-pointers: GCMS 7 (Birky 4, Freehill 2, Elliott); Tri-Valley 2 (Anderson 2).