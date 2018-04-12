Villa Grove/Heritage at Sullivan, 2:15 p.m. Saturday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Blue Ridge at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

Clifton Central at PBL, 7:30 p.m. Friday

LeRoy at Lexington, 7 p.m. Friday

Chrisman at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul, 7 p.m. Friday

Fisher at Tuscola, 4 p.m. Saturday

Unity at PBL, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

St. Joseph-Ogden at Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (0-0)

Sullivan

Blue Ridge

ALAH

PBL

LeRoy

Chrisman

SJO

Tuscola

PBL

SJO



Spartans look to have another strong team this season and they’ll pick up two victories this weekend.



Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (0-0)

Sullivan

Fisher

Cumberland

PBL

LeRoy

Oakwood

Rantoul

Tuscola

PBL

SJO



The Eagles, like last year, have struggled with turnovers early. Here’s predicting they give up the rock more than 15 times but still get enough scoring from Kam Rome/LJ Lewis, rebounding from Latavius Winston and shooting from Hayden Cargo to take down SJ-O.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (0-0)

VG/H

Cumberland

Fisher

PBL

LeRoy

Oakwood

St. Joseph-Ogden

Fisher

PBL

St. Joseph-Ogden



It’s still early and a bunch of teams will improve between now and the start of the postseason, but Jack Cook’s strong start this season will lead SJ-O in two key road wins in the span of 24 hours.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (0-0)

Sullivan

Cumberland

Fisher

PBL

LeRoy

Oakwood

St. Joseph-Ogden

Fisher

Unity

St. Joseph-Ogden



It’s a bit difficult to evaluate high school basketball teams in early December, but here we go anyway. Two teams stand out among the first picks of the year — Fisher, who’s already notched some good wins, and an SJ-O team in a new era under Kiel Duval.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (0-0)

VG/H

Cumberland

Blue Ridge

PBL

LeRoy

Oakwood

SJ-O

Fisher

PBL

SJ-O



The PBL Panthers should be able to get their season off to a winning start by getting their third and fourth wins in a row.