Villa Grove/Heritage at Sullivan, 2:15 p.m. Saturday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Blue Ridge at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
Clifton Central at PBL, 7:30 p.m. Friday
LeRoy at Lexington, 7 p.m. Friday
Chrisman at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul, 7 p.m. Friday
Fisher at Tuscola, 4 p.m. Saturday
Unity at PBL, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
St. Joseph-Ogden at Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (0-0)
Sullivan
Blue Ridge
ALAH
PBL
LeRoy
Chrisman
SJO
Tuscola
PBL
SJO
Spartans look to have another strong team this season and they’ll pick up two victories this weekend.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (0-0)
Sullivan
Fisher
Cumberland
PBL
LeRoy
Oakwood
Rantoul
Tuscola
PBL
SJO
The Eagles, like last year, have struggled with turnovers early. Here’s predicting they give up the rock more than 15 times but still get enough scoring from Kam Rome/LJ Lewis, rebounding from Latavius Winston and shooting from Hayden Cargo to take down SJ-O.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (0-0)
VG/H
Cumberland
Fisher
PBL
LeRoy
Oakwood
St. Joseph-Ogden
Fisher
PBL
St. Joseph-Ogden
It’s still early and a bunch of teams will improve between now and the start of the postseason, but Jack Cook’s strong start this season will lead SJ-O in two key road wins in the span of 24 hours.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (0-0)
Sullivan
Cumberland
Fisher
PBL
LeRoy
Oakwood
St. Joseph-Ogden
Fisher
Unity
St. Joseph-Ogden
It’s a bit difficult to evaluate high school basketball teams in early December, but here we go anyway. Two teams stand out among the first picks of the year — Fisher, who’s already notched some good wins, and an SJ-O team in a new era under Kiel Duval.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (0-0)
VG/H
Cumberland
Blue Ridge
PBL
LeRoy
Oakwood
SJ-O
Fisher
PBL
SJ-O
The PBL Panthers should be able to get their season off to a winning start by getting their third and fourth wins in a row.
