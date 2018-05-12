PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 53-48 to Prairie Central in semifinals of TCC Tournament

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 53-48 to Prairie Central in the semifinals of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Kayden Snelling led the Panthers with 29 points while Ty Graham had seven points, Jeremiah Ager had five points, Kendall Swanson had four points and Aiden Johnson had three points.

The Panthers fell behind 16-6 in the first quarter as Snelling had four points for PBL while Swanson had two points. They started climbing back with a 16-11 advantage in the second quarter as Snelling had six points, Ager had five points, Johnson had three points and Graham had two points.

In the third quarter, Snelling had all 11 of PBL's points as Prairie Central extended its lead to 43-33. Snelling scored eight points while Graham had five points and Swanson had two points in a fourth quarter in which the Panthers outscored Prairie Central 15-10.

8th-grade boys

Prairie Central 53, PBL 48

PBL 6 16 11 15 -- 48

PC 16 11 16 10 -- 53

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 3-0-7, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-3, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Kayden Snelling 14-0-29, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 2-0-4. Totals 22-0-48.

Prairie Central

Mckenner Steidinger 0-0-0, Carson Friedman 0-1-1, Dylan Bazzell 2-0-4, Caleb Decker 0-0-0, Drew Fehr 1-1-3, Connor Gibson 0-0-0, Camden Palmore 5-4-14, Drew Haberkorn 10-8-31, Austin Hasen 0-0-0. Totals 18-14-53.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Graham, Johnson, Ager, Snelling). Prairie Central 3 (Haberkorn 3).