PBL girls basketball wins 59-41 over Tri-Valley

PAXTON -- With a 59-41 victory over Tri-Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 4, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team is on a three-game winning streak that has improved their record to 5-4.

“We’re playing better," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "The big thing is just our intensity on the floor defensively. When we’re playing hard, we’re getting stops.”

After taking a 26-24 lead into halftime, the Panthers outscored Tri-Valley 20-6 in the third quarter.

The second-half dominance, according to Lawler, had less to do with halftime adjustments than it did to “just our kids buying into what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“I think (it came down to) getting them to playing as hard as they can and realizing that when they play with that contagious effort, it gets to everyone, which leads to stops and leads to scores," Lawler continued.

After the Panthers' Baylee Cosgrove made two free throws with 6:59 left in the third quarter to make the score 28-24 and Tri-Valley's Emily Renenold talled a basket, PBL's Kirra Lantz made two straight buckets to extend her team's lead to 32-26.

After the Vikings' Kendall Peck made a basket to cut her team's deficit to 32-28, PBL went on a 14-0 run.

Baskets by Brooke Walder, Katelyn Crabb and Cosgrove were followed by a 3-pointer by Lantz, who finished the game with a team-high 19 points.

“Kirra Lantz hit some big shots," Lawler said.

Cosgrove made a basket before draining a free throw with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter before Mackenzie Bruns converted on 2-of-4 foul-shot opportunities to extend PBL's lead to 46-28 with 45.6 remaining in the quarter.

Another basket by Peck cut Tri-Valley's deficit to 46-30 as the third quarter came to an end. The Panthers then started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run.

Lantz scored while being fouled with 7:25 left in the game to make the score 50-30 before Crabb made a basket, stole the ball and scored again on a fastbreak layup to extend the PBL lead to 54-30.

Crabb finished the game with eight points.

“Her defense gets ton of steals," Lawler said. "Her effort has really made a big difference for this team.”

Lantz made a 3-pointer and Lillie Frichtl and MaKenna Ecker each added a fourth-quarter basket before the final buzzer.

Nine players scored for PBL. Along with Lantz's and Crabb's point totals, Cosgrove had nine points, Walder and Bruns each had six points, Ecker had four points, Hannah Schwarz had three points and Madi Peden and Frichtl each had two points.

“We were just really balanced, which is something we haven’t been," Lawler said. "Being balanced like that makes us a dangerous team.”

In the first quarter, a trey by Lantz and baskets by Bruns and Ecker gave PBL an early 7-2 lead. After two free throws by Libbie Kussmann and a basket by Renenold gave Tri-Valley an 8-7 lead, Walder scored on a fastbreak layup before Cosgrove stole the ball and scored on another fastbreak layup to give the Panthers an 11-8 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

Another basket by Walder and a 3-pointer by Schwarz helped PBL take a 16-10 lead into the second quarter.

“I was really proud of how well we scored against a zone defense, because everyone’s been zoning us," Lawler said.

The lead would be extended to 18-10 via a driving layup by Bruns. After Tri-Valley cut its deficit to 18-16, Peden scored while being fouled with 3:42 left in the second quarter.

On Peden's ensuing missed free throw, Lantz scored on an uncontested offensive-rebound putback to extend PBL's lead to 24-16. Crabb then made a basket to make the score 26-16 before the Vikings ended the second quarter on an 8-0 run.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 34-24 Tuesday to Tri-Valley.

Hannah Schwarz led the Panthers with 12 points while Kayla Adwell had three points. Lillie Frichtl, Mallorie Ecker, Mia Sifuentes and Abbi Williamson each had two points while Lorena Arnett had one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Tri-Valley 34, PBL 24

TV 9 10 11 4 -- 34

PBL 9 0 10 5 -- 24

Tri-Valley

Caitlin McCane 1-2-4, Young 0-0-0, Faith Anderson 3-0-6, Ella Propersi 0-1-1, Lauren Christopher 1-1-3, Jacey Goff 0-0-0, Whitney Leipold 0-0-0, Lexi Ferrell 5-0-10, Grace Martin 0-1-1, Paige Fitzgerald 2-3-7, Addison Ritchie 0-2-2. Totals 12-10-34.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 5-0-12, SkyLer Eaker 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, Lorena Arnett 0-1-1, Mallorie Ecker 0-2-2, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 1-0-2, Normile 0-0-0, Sara Hewerine 0-0-0, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2. Totals 9-3-24.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Schwarz 2, Adwell).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 59, Tri-Valley 41

TV 10 14 6 11 -- 41

PBL 16 10 20 13 -- 59

Tri-Valley

Reagan Danko 1-1-3, Makenna Barker 0-2-2, Lily Young 0-0-0, Leipold 0-0-0, Kendall Peck 5-0-10, Grace Stevens 0-0-0, Alaina Goff 0-0-0, Lauren Carter 0-2-2, Libby Kussmann 4-3-11, Emily Regenold 3-0-6, Addison Ritchie 3-1-7. Totals 16-9-41.

PBL (5-4)

Katelyn Crabb 4-0-8, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-2-6, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-3, Baylee Cosgrove 3-3-9, Kirra Lantz 8-0-19, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 25-5-59.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Lantz 3, Schwarz).