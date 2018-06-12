GCMS girls basketball defeats LeRoy 45-30

LeROY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 45-30 Thursday over LeRoy.

The Falcons outscored LeRoy 14-4 as Claire Retherford scored 12 points while Makenzi Bielfeldt added two points.

In the second quarter, Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer while Rylee Tompkins and Ryleigh Brown each added a basket and Emily Clinton drained a free throw as GCMS (6-3, 3-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) went into halftime leading 22-14.

The Falcons outscored LeRoy 11-9 in the third quarter as Retherford scored eight points — including a 6-for-6 effort from the free-throw line — while Bielfeldt had two points and Brown added a free throw.

In the fourth quarter Hathaway scored five points for GCMS while Brown had four points, Megan Moody had two points and Bielfeldt contributed a foul shot.

Retherford finished the game leading GCMS with 20 points while Hathaway had eight points, Brown had seven points, Bielfeldt had five points, Tompkins and Moody each had two points and Clinton had one point.



GCMS 45, LeRoy 30

GCMS 14 8 11 12 — 45

LER 4 10 9 7 — 30

GCMS (6-3, 3-1)

Claire Retherford 5-9-20, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 2-2-8, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 0-1-1, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 3-1-7. Totals 14-14-45.

LeRoy

Kilmastin 1-0-3, Molly White 1-3-6, Lynsee Clow 1-0-2, Layna Spratt 4-0-10, Levingston 0-0-0, Bargmann 0-0-0, Kiera Spratt 0-1-1, McKenzie 0-0-0, Charly Waslow 2-2-8. Totals 9-6-30.

3-pointers — GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Retherford). LeRoy 6 (Waslow 2, Spratt 2, White, Kilmastin).