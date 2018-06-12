GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses 38-35 to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY — The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wrestling team lost 38-35 to Prairie Central in a dual meet held Thursday.

Michaela Dykes pinned her 106-pound opponent in a time of 2:58 while Anthony Nash won via 2:44 pinfall in the 113-pound match.

Cale Horsch pinned his 120-pound opponent in a time of 1:10 while Ethan Duke won via 56-second pinfall in the 145-pound match.

Dakota Matthews won via 12-2 major decision in the 138-pound match while Kaden Gream won via 10-0 major decision in the 132-pound match and Cole Maxey won via 9-5 decision in the 126-pound match.



Prairie Central 38, GCMS/Fisher 35

At Fairbury

106 pounds — Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) pinned B. Travis, 2:58.

113 — Anthony Nash (GCMSF) pinned A. Bergstrahl, 2:44.

120 — Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned H. Ifft, 1:10.

126 — Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. D. Steidinger, 9-5.

132 — Kaden Gream (GCMSF) maj. dec. J. Kerns, 10-0.

138 — Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) maj. dec. Fever, 12-2.

145 — Ethan Duke (GCMSF) pinned L. Spray, :56.

152 — C. Mosier (PC) tech. fall Calen Ragle, 18-3.

160 — L. Deacetis (PC) pinned Tim Booth, :14.

170 — C. Casmer (PC) won by forfeit.

182 — D. Erickson (PC) won by forfeit.

195 — J. Woodrey (PC) won by forfeit.

220 — B. Haselton (PC) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), :53.

285 — J. Woodrey (PC) dec. Hayden Workman, 4-3.