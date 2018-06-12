PBL girls basketball wins 45-30 over Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 45-30 over Clifton Central on Thursday.

The Panthers (6-4, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) outscored Clifton Central 10-5 in the first quarter as Baylee Cosgrove scored six points while Brooke Walder and Kirra Lantz each tallied a two-point basket.

In the second quarter, Cosgrove and Mackenzie Bruns each scored two points as PBL took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Madi Peden made a 3-pointer in the third quarter while Cosgrove and Katelyn Crabb each made a two-point basket and Bruns, Lantz and Walder each drained two free throws as PBL extended its lead to 29-19.

Clarisa Wieneke tallied six points for the Panthers in the fourth quarter while Walder, Hannah Schwarz, Cosgrove, Bruns and Peden each had two points.

Cosgrove led PBL in scoring with 12 points at the game's end while Bruns had eight points, Wieneke and Walder each had six points, Peden had five points, Lantz had four points and Schwarz and Crabb each had two points.

PBL 45, Clifton Central 30

PBL 10 4 15 16 -- 45

CC 5 2 12 11 -- 30

PBL (6-4, 2-0)

Katelyn Crabb 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 3-2-8, Madi Peden 1-2-5, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-2, Baylee Cosgrove 6-0-12, Kirra Lantz 1-2-4, Clarisa Wieneke 1-4-6, Brooke Walder 2-2-6, MaKenna Ecker 0-0-0. Totals 16-12-45.

Clifton Central

H. Offerman 0-0-0, K. Beherns 1-0-2, K. Grice 3-1-7, K. Speckmen 2-0-4, M. Beasley 0-0-0, A. Waller 2-1-5, H. Wilkell 0-0-0, R. Thompson 5-2-12, C. Gerdes 0-0-0, K. Kleinert 0-0-0. Totals 13-4-30.

3-pointers -- PBL (Peden).