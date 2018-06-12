Rantoul/PBL wrestling improves to 2-2 with dual-meet win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Rantoul/PBL's Peter McCusker, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match during Thursday's dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

RANTOUL — With a 45-33 win in Thursday’s dual meet over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team is on a two-meet winning streak.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home meets as well, including a victory in a dual held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, against Danville.

“We’re very happy with it,” Rantoul/PBL head coach Mark McCusker said after Thursday’s dual meet. “It’s an exciting way to start the season. We’re riding high.”

Rantoul/PBL started its season with two losses in a triangular meet held Saturday, Nov. 24, including a loss by six points to Dwight.

“We probably should have won (it), but you learn from it,” McCusker said.

The Eagles gained two victories via pinfall in Thursday’s meet.

Senior Peter McCusker, who is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 145-pound class at last year’s IHSA Class 2A state tournament, earned one of the two pinfall victories. He pinned his 145-pound opponent in a time of 1:40 on Thursday.

Freshman Rashon Allen won via 36-second pinfall in Thursday’s 132-pound match.

Senior Nolan Roseman, who qualified for last year’s 2A state meet in the 138-pound class, wrestled in the 160-pound match on Thursday. He won that match via 23-7 technical fall in a time of 5:43.

Freshman Keddrick Terhune won via 22-9 major decision in the 138-pound match while Robert Buford won via injury default in the 152-pound match.

“We were happy with our performance overall,” Mark McCusker said. “We have a lot of new guys. I think we are happy with the way they wrestled. There are some things we still have to work on, but overall, (it was) not a bad effort.”

Dominique Kisantear (106 pounds), Kadien Foulks (113) and Colyn Sarver (170) each won their matches via forfeit for the Eagles.

In exhibitions, Rantoul/PBL’s Alberto Cruz, Jake Lykins and Oswaldo Gonzalez each won by pinfall in 38, 50 and 57 seconds, respectively.



Rantoul/PBL 45, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33

At Rantoul

106 — Dominique Kisantear (RPBL) won by forfeit.

113 — Kadien Foulks (RPBL) won by forfeit.

120 — B. Mac (BHRA) won by forfeit.

126 — K. Dykes (BHRA) won by forfeit.

132 — Rashon Allen (RPBL) pinned I. Tabels, :36.

138 — Keddrick Terhune (RPBL) maj. dec. M. Gadouskas, 22-9.

145 — Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned J. Peirson, 1:40.

152 — Robert Buford (RPBL) def. G. Huls, injury default.

160 — Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall J. Akins, 23-7 (5:43).

170 — Colyn Sarver (RPBL) won by forfeit.

182 — J. Aut (BHRA) pinned R. Martin, 2:51.

195 — C. Watson (BHRA) won by forfeit.

220 — T. Miller (BHRA) dec. Colby Cornwell, 5-2.

285 — B. Wilson (BHRA) pinned Seth Forbes, :17.

Exhibitions — Jake Lykins (RPBL) pinned A. Barron, :50; Oswaldo Gonzalez (RPBL) pinned Ai. Barson, :57; Alberto Cruz (RPBL) pinned Brumfield, :38.