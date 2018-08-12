Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a .933 save percentage through three games played for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.

Liberty Jamison -- Through eight games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.7 points per game while grabbing 0.7 rebounds and recording one assist and 0.4 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through five games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.8 points and 0.4 rebounds per game.

Mikayla Baillie -- Through five games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has four rebounds, two points and one steal.