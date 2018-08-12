PBL boys basketball improves to 2-0 in SVC with win over Clifton Central

PAXTON -- With a 49-25 win over Clifton Central on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys varsity basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

“It’s good to get off to a good start," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "If you want to win the conference, you’ve got to win the games in front of you. It’s good to get the win on the home opener. That’s a good, skilled basketball team. It’s nice to get out of here with the win tonight.”

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 SVC) trailed 12-8 after the first quarter.

Clifton Central's jacob Shoven and PBL's Trey VanWinkle exchanged 3-pointers before Austin Gooden made a basket to give the Panthers a 5-3 lead. After Darryl Harris made two free throws to tie the game with 6:09 left in the first quarter before Shoven drained another trey and Kyle Peters made a two-point field goal to give the Comets a 10-5 lead.

Drake Schrodt drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 10-8 with about 30 seconds left in the first quarter before Jay Lemenager stole the ball and raced toward a fastbreak layup before the first-quarter buzzer.

In the second quarter, however, PBL outscored Clifton Central 13-2.

“We challenged them after the first quarter," Schonauer said. "I wasn’t happy with our guys’ mindset and effort, and they responded, so credit (goes) to them."

A free throw and a layup by Alex Rueck gave the Panthers a 13-12 lead before Cory Hoggins made two free throws to give Clifton Central the lead at 14-13 with 5:45 left in the second quarter. From there, however, PBL ended the quarter with a 10-0 run as the Comets were held without a field goal throughout the quarter.

"Our effort was much better on the defensive end, and we were able to get out on shooters and be active and get some deflections and some steals and try to make it as difficult as possible on them to score," Schonauer said. "They have some really nice basketball players – guys who can handle the ball, guys who can shoot it and some good athletes around the rim.”

Mason Ecker drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 16-14 lead before a free throw by Andrew Swanson with 3:16 left in the second quarter extended the lead to 17-14. Gooden then caught an inbounds pass from Dalton Busboom made a layup in midair to extend the advantage to 19-14.

Gooden made another bucket to make the score 21-14 by halftime despite a Comets defensive effort that included multiple blocked shots by Darryl and Jayson Harris.

“Both of the Harris kids are really good athletes," Schonauer said. "They get off the ground quick and good at timing shots. We talked about that at halftime – how, if we get around the rim, we’ve got to be aware of where they’re going to try to block shots, and use some shot fakes and some pivots trying to make some contact. It’s not just (about) going up and shooting the layup against these guys.”

Another midair layup by Gooden, off an assist by Ecker, extended PBL's lead to 23-14 early in the third quarter before baskets by Darryl Harris and Jayson Harris cut Clifton Central's deficit to 23-18.

A 3-pointer by VanWinkle extended PBL's lead to 26-18 before a basket by Shoven -- who led the Comets in scoring with 11 points, cut committed his fourth foul with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter -- and two free throws by Darryl Harris cut Clifton Central's deficit to 26-22.

From there, however, the Comets would be held scoreless for the next six minutes.

Meanwhile, a basket by Gooden and another 3-pointer by VanWinkle extended the Panthers' lead to 31-22 as the third quarter came to an end.

After recording a steal and getting fouled by Darryl Harris on a layup attempt, Penicook made two free throws with 7:06 remaining to extend PBL's lead to 33-22. Colton Coy made another free throw with 6:25 left in the game before two more foul shots by Ecker extended the Panthers' advantage to 36-22 with 5:20 remaining.

Shoven made a 3-pointer with less than five minutes left in the game to cut the Comets' deficit to 36-25, but Clifton Central would then be held scoreless for the rest of the contest.

Busboom made two free throws with 4:25 left in the game before Schrodt made a basket and two foul shots with 3:38 remaining to extend PBL's lead to 42-25.

Gooden then collected the rest of the Panthers' scoring via a two-point basket, two free throws and a 3-pointer. He finished the game with a team-high 17 points.

“I thought Austin played really well tonight. He finished some shots around the basket, handled pressure well for us and also did a really good job of rebounding the basketball. We knew both of the Harris kids, and some other athletes, hit the glass hard. That was going to be one of our keys tonight – could we win the battle on the glass – and he did a really good job consistently through four quarters of rebounding the basketball.”

Along with Gooden, eight other Panthers got onto the scoreboard by the game's end. VanWinkle had nine points while Schrodt had seven points, Ecker had five points, Penicook had four points, Rueck had two points, Busboom had two points and Swanson and Coy each had one point.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 33-30 Friday over Clifton Central.

The Panthers trailed 13-10 at halftime before tying the game with a 10-7 advantage over Clifton Central in the third quarter. Brett Giese had four points during the quarter while Jarred Gronsky, Gavin Coplea and Brandon Knight aech scored a basket.

In the fourth quarter, PBL took a 28-26 lead as Giese had four points and Gronsky and Coplea during the 8-6 run. The Comets' Carson Turner drained a 3-pointer to give his team a 29-28 with 44.1 seconds remaining before Gronsky made a layup with 33.7 left in the game to give PBL the lead back at 30-29.

Konner Paraday made a game-tying free throw for Clifton Central before Coplea made what would be the game-winning foul shot for the Panthers. Giese added a basket with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Keagan Busboom scored PBL's lone two points in the first quarter before Gronsky, Coplea, Giese and Knight each scored two points in the second quarter.

Giese led the Panthers with 12 points at the game's end while Gronsky had eight points, Coplea had seven points, Knight had four points and Busboom had two points.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 33, Clifton Central 30

CC 11 2 7 10 -- 30

PBL 2 8 10 13 -- 33

Clifton Central

Michael Hess 0-0-0, Carson Turner 1-0-3, Nick Krueger 0-2-2, Chandler Burrow 2-1-6, Konner Paraday 1-1-4, Grand Grider 2-1-5, Ryan Kohler 4-2-10, Miles Price 0-0-0. Totals 10-7-30.

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 4-0-8, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 2-3-7, Brett Giese 5-2-12, Cory DeGarmo 0-0-0, Keyan Kirkley 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-2-4. Totals 13-7-33.

3-pointers -- Clifton Central 3 (Turner, Burrow, Paraday).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 49, Clifton Central 25

CC 12 2 8 3 -- 25

PBL 8 13 10 18 -- 49

Clifton Central

Cory Hoggins 0-2-2, Jay Lemenager 1-0-2, Kyle Peters 1-0-2, Sergio Sandoval, Jr. 0-0-0, Caden Perry 0-0-0, Ben Robison 0-0-0, Nathan Gray 0-0-0, Jacob Shoven 4-0-11, Jeremiah Norris 0-0-0, Jayson Harris 1-0-2, Darryl Harris 1-4-6. Totals 8-6-25.

PBL (3-1, 2-0)

Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 3-0-9, Drake Schrodt 2-2-7, Mason Ecker 1-2-5, Sam Penicook 1-2-4, Colton Coy 0-1-1, Austin Gooden 7-2-17, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-2-2, Andrew Swanson 0-1-1, Alex Rueck 1-1-3, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 15-13-49.

3-pointers -- Clifton Central 3 (Shoven 3). PBL 6 (VanWinkle 3, Schrodt, Ecker, Gooden).