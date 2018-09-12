GCMS/Fisher wrestling places third in Reaper Classic

PLANO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team finished third in the Reaper Classic tournament on Saturday.

The Falcons scored a 138 while Erie-Prophetstown (205 1/2) and Sandwich (165) placed first and second, respectively.

Payton Kean earned a first-place medal in the 195-pound bracket, winning via 8-7 decision over Peotone's Logan Hartnett in the championship match.

Kean pinned Chicago Kelly's Ivan Gutierrez in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before pinning Amboy's Avery Shaw in a time of 1:52 in the semifinals.

Cale Horsch finished second in the 113-pound bracket after Princeton's Matthew Harris pinned him in four minutes in the championship match.

Horsch pinned Chicago Kelly's Santago Magana in 17 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 17-2 technical fall over Carter Jepson of Erie-Prophetstown.

Dakota Matthews placed second in the 138-pound bracket after losing via 5:53 pinfall to Sandwich's Cael Schindlbeck in the championship match.

Matthews won via 7-2 decision over Genoa-Kingston's Jessie Torres in the first round before winning via 9-0 major decision over Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy's Jacoby Erving in the quarterfinals pinning Winnebago's Hayden Faworski in 1:20 in the semifinals.

Cole Maxey won a third-place medal in the 126-pound bracket after winning via 17-2 technical fall over Cody Jacobs of Erie-Prophetstown in the third-place match.

Maxey pinned Winnebago's Reid Shellhorn in 1:18 in the quarterfinals before losing via 6-3 decision to Sandwich's Aidan Linden in the semifinals and pinning Plano's Jorge Aguilar in 4:46 in the consolation semifinals.

Calen Ragle won the third-place match of the 152-pound bracket via 18-10 major decision over Chicago Phillips's Shameir Faulkner.

After losing via 4:55 pinfall to Princeton's Jakob Ebner, Ragle pinned Rockford Lutheran's Kevon Tillman in a time of 3:37 in the second round of the consolation bracket. He then won via 4-2 decision over Kyle Hickmon of Richton Park Rich South before winning via 15-4 major decision over Chicago Kelly's Christopher Urbanski in the consolation semifinals.

Kaden Gream finished fourth in the 132-pound match after losing via 1:19 pinfall to Sandwich's Braulio Flores in the third-place match.

Gream won via 16-0 technical fall over Wheaton Academy's Kadin Morrison in the first round before pinning Aurora East's Christin Mayo in a time of 2:44 in the qaurterfinals. After losing via 1:20 pinfall to Winnebago's Carlos Sanchez, Gream won via 10-7 decision over Justin Moore of Richton Park Rich South in the consolation semifinals.

Hayden Workman won via 7-0 decision over teammate Garrett Wright in the fifth-place match of the 285-pound bracket.

Workman pinned Winnebago's Akari Fowler in a time of 3:22 in the first round before winning via 9-1 major decision over Rockford Lutheran's Skyler James in the quarterfinals. After losing via 6-4 deciison to Wheaton Academy's Derek Johanik in the semifinals, Workman was pinned in 3:47 by Kalen Sconiers of Richton Park Rich South.

After losing via 1:30 pinfall to Aurora East's Ulises Apantenco in the first round, Wright won via 3-2 decision over Genoa-Kingston's Jose Garcia in the first round of the consolation bracket. He then won via 4-1 decision over James and 56-second pinfall over Princeton's Cole Reynolds before losing via 2:14 pinfall to Apantenco in the consolation semifinals.

Ethan Duke finished sixth in the 145-pound bracket after losing via 10-3 decision to Sandwich's Dylan Limon in the fifth-place match.

Duke pinned Princeton's Gabe Thompson in 4:25 the first round before losing via 3:44 pinfall to Limon in the quarterfinals. He pinned Jamaree Martin of Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy in a time of 2:42 in the second round of wrestlebacks before winning via 4:34 pinfall over Amboy's Hayden Montavon and losing via 19-second pinfall to Trayvon Wilson of Richton Park Rich South.

In the 220-pound bracket, Gavin Workman lost via 1:01 pinfall to Sandwich's Miguel Hernandez and via 10-4 decision to Jakai Washington of Richton Park Rich South.