GCMS/Fisher wrestling places third in Reaper Classic

PLANO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team finished third in the Reaper Classic tournament on Saturday.
The Falcons scored a 138 while Erie-Prophetstown (205 1/2) and Sandwich (165) placed first and second, respectively.
Payton Kean earned a first-place medal in the 195-pound bracket, winning via 8-7 decision over Peotone's Logan Hartnett in the championship match.
Kean pinned Chicago Kelly's Ivan Gutierrez in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before pinning Amboy's Avery Shaw in a time of 1:52 in the semifinals.
Cale Horsch finished second in the 113-pound bracket after Princeton's Matthew Harris pinned him in four minutes in the championship match.
Horsch pinned Chicago Kelly's Santago Magana in 17 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 17-2 technical fall over Carter Jepson of Erie-Prophetstown.
Dakota Matthews placed second in the 138-pound bracket after losing via 5:53 pinfall to Sandwich's Cael Schindlbeck in the championship match.
Matthews won via 7-2 decision over Genoa-Kingston's Jessie Torres in the first round before winning via 9-0 major decision over Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy's Jacoby Erving in the quarterfinals pinning Winnebago's Hayden Faworski in 1:20 in the semifinals.
Cole Maxey won a third-place medal in the 126-pound bracket after winning via 17-2 technical fall over Cody Jacobs of Erie-Prophetstown in the third-place match.
Maxey pinned Winnebago's Reid Shellhorn in 1:18 in the quarterfinals before losing via 6-3 decision to Sandwich's Aidan Linden in the semifinals and pinning Plano's Jorge Aguilar in 4:46 in the consolation semifinals.
Calen Ragle won the third-place match of the 152-pound bracket via 18-10 major decision over Chicago Phillips's Shameir Faulkner.
After losing via 4:55 pinfall to Princeton's Jakob Ebner, Ragle pinned Rockford Lutheran's Kevon Tillman in a time of 3:37 in the second round of the consolation bracket. He then won via 4-2 decision over Kyle Hickmon of Richton Park Rich South before winning via 15-4 major decision over Chicago Kelly's Christopher Urbanski in the consolation semifinals.
Kaden Gream finished fourth in the 132-pound match after losing via 1:19 pinfall to Sandwich's Braulio Flores in the third-place match.
Gream won via 16-0 technical fall over Wheaton Academy's Kadin Morrison in the first round before pinning Aurora East's Christin Mayo in a time of 2:44 in the qaurterfinals. After losing via 1:20 pinfall to Winnebago's Carlos Sanchez, Gream won via 10-7 decision over Justin Moore of Richton Park Rich South in the consolation semifinals.
Hayden Workman won via 7-0 decision over teammate Garrett Wright in the fifth-place match of the 285-pound bracket.
Workman pinned Winnebago's Akari Fowler in a time of 3:22 in the first round before winning via 9-1 major decision over Rockford Lutheran's Skyler James in the quarterfinals. After losing via 6-4 deciison to Wheaton Academy's Derek Johanik in the semifinals, Workman was pinned in 3:47 by Kalen Sconiers of Richton Park Rich South.
After losing via 1:30 pinfall to Aurora East's Ulises Apantenco in the first round, Wright won via 3-2 decision over Genoa-Kingston's Jose Garcia in the first round of the consolation bracket. He then won via 4-1 decision over James and 56-second pinfall over Princeton's Cole Reynolds before losing via 2:14 pinfall to Apantenco in the consolation semifinals.
Ethan Duke finished sixth in the 145-pound bracket after losing via 10-3 decision to Sandwich's Dylan Limon in the fifth-place match.
Duke pinned Princeton's Gabe Thompson in 4:25 the first round before losing via 3:44 pinfall to Limon in the quarterfinals. He pinned Jamaree Martin of Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy in a time of 2:42 in the second round of wrestlebacks before winning via 4:34 pinfall over Amboy's Hayden Montavon and losing via 19-second pinfall to Trayvon Wilson of Richton Park Rich South.
In the 220-pound bracket, Gavin Workman lost via 1:01 pinfall to Sandwich's Miguel Hernandez and via 10-4 decision to Jakai Washington of Richton Park Rich South.
2018 REAPER CLASSIC
At Plano
1. Erie-Prophetstown, 205.5; 2. Sandwich, 165; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 138; 4. Winnebago, 135; 5. Peotone, 104.5; 6. Princeton, 95; 7. Aurora East, 88; 8. Richton Park Rich South, 82.5; 9. Plano, 80; 10. Wheaton Academy, 70; 11. Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy, 65; 12. Genoa-Kingston, 59; 13. Yorkville, 58; 14. Rockford Lutheran, 55; 15. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 50; 16. Chicago Kelly, 47; 17. Amboy, 40; 18. Aurora Central Catholic, 30; 19. Somonauk, 28.
113 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Santago Magana (CK), :17.
Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) tech. fall Carter Jepson (EP), 17-2.
Championship match -- Matthew Harris (PRIN) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), 4:00.
126 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Reid Shellhorn (WINN), 1:18.
Semifinals -- Aidan Linden (SAND) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 6-3.
Consolation semifinals -- Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Jorge Aguilar (PLANO), 4:46.
Third-place match -- Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall Cody Jacobs (Erie), 17-2.
132 pounds
First round -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) tech. fall Kadin Morrison (WHEAT), 16-0.
Quarterfinals -- Gream (GCMSF) pinned Christin Mayo (AE), 2:44.
Semifinals -- Carlos Sanchez (WINN) pinned Gream (GCMSF), 1:20.
Consolation semifinals -- Gream (GCMSF) dec. Justin Moore (RICH), 10-7.
Third-place match -- Braulio Flores (Sandwich) pinned Kaden Gream (GCMSF), 1:19.
138 pounds
First round -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Jessie Torres (GK), 7-2.
Quarterfinals -- Matthews (GCMSF) maj. dec. Jacoby Erving (WPA), 9-0.
Semifinals -- Matthews (GCMSF) pinned Hayden Faworski (WINN), 1:20.
Championship match -- Cael Schindlbeck (Sandwich) pinned Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), 5:53.
145 pounds
First round -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) pinned Gabe Thompson (PRIN), 4:25.
Quarterfinals -- Dylan Limon (SAND) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 3:44.
Consolation round two -- Duke (GCMSF) pinned Jamaree Martin (WPA), 2:42.
Consolation round three -- Duke (GCMSF) pinned Hayden Montavon (AMBOY), 4:34.
Consolation semifinals -- Trayvon Wilson (RICH) pinned Duke (GCMSF), :19.
Fifth-place match -- Dylan Limon (Sandwich) dec. Duke, 10-3.
152 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Jakob Ebner (PRIN) pinned Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 4:55.
Consolation round two -- Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Kevon Tillman (RL), 3:37.
Consolation round three -- Ragle (GCMSF) dec. Kyle Hickmon (RICH), 4-2.
Consolation semfinals -- Ragle (GCMSF) maj. dec. Christopher Urbanski (CK), 15-4.
Third-place match -- Ragles (GCMSF) maj. dec. Shameir Faulkner (PHIL), 18-10.
195 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Ivan Gutierrez (CK), :53.
Semifinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Avery Shaw (AMBOY), 1:52.
Championship match -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) dec. Logan Hartnett (PEO), 8-7.
220 pounds
First round -- Miguel Hernandez (SAND) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), 1:01.
Consolation round one -- Jakai Washington (RICH) dec. Workman, 10-4.
285 pounds
First round -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Akari Fowler (WINN), 3:22; Ulises Apantenco (AE) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 1:30.
Quarterfinals -- Workman (GCMSF) maj. dec. Skyler James (RL), 9-1.
Semifinals -- Derek Johanik (WHEAT) dec. Workman (GCMSF), 6-4.
Consolation round one -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Jose Garcia (GK), 3-2.
Consolation round two -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Skyler James (RL), 4-1.
Consolation round three -- Wright (GCMSF) pinned Cole Reynolds (PRIN), :56.
Consolation semifinals -- Kalen Sconiers (RICH) pinned Workman (GCMSF), 3:47; Ulises Apantenco (AE) pinned Wright (GCMSF), 2:14.
Fifth-place match -- Workman (GCMSF) dec. Wright (GCMSF), 7-0.
