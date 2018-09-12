PBL boys basketball wins 72-59 over Unity

PAXTON -- With a 72-59 win over Unity on Saturday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team improved its overall record to 4-1.

"It's a good start. We get into a good, big meat of our schedule," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

The Panthers outscored Unity 23-14 in the first quarter.

The Rockets' Brady Porter started out the scoring with a 3-pointer before Maosn Ecker made a basket for PBL. Jake Crouse scored to make the score 5-2 before Trey VanWinkle drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 5-5.

Crouse made a free throw to give Unity a 6-5 lead with 5:12 left in the first quarter before Kyle Poll made a basket to give PBL a 7-6 lead. Unity reclaimed the lead at 8-7 on a basket by Porter before Austin Gooden drained a 3-pointer to give the panthers the lead back at 10-8.

A Porter 3-pointer and a basket by Gooden made the score 12-11 in favor of PBL before VanWinkle and Busboom each made a trey to extend the Panthers' lead to 18-11. Another trey by Porter was followed by a 3-pointer by VanWinkle and a two-point basket by Busboom that further extended PBL's advantage to 23-14.

"That was kind of what I envisioned us being offensively tonight," Schonauer said. "It was kind of the first night that we shot the ball well and had multiple people shoot the ball well. We did a nice job of getting the ball inside at times and shared the basketball. Guys were able to knock down shots, get to the rim and get to the free-throw line. It was a multi-faceted offensive game today where we scored how we wanted to -- at the rim, with catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and getting to the free-throw line."

Porter and PBL's Colton Coy exchanged baskets before another two-point field goal by Karson Ewerks cut Unity's deficit to 25-18. Two free throws by Jake Rich and another foul shot by Ecker extended PBL's lead to 28-18 with 3:49 left in the second quarter.

After Jared Routh made a 3-pointer for Unity to cut his team's deficit to 28-21 before Gooden and Porter exchanged treys to make the score 31-24. Two free throws by Busboom extended PBL's lead to 33-24 before halftime.

Via an assist by Ecker, Busboom convered on a three-point play with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Porter made a three throw before a basket by Ecker made the score 38-25.

Porter made a 3-pointer to cut Unity's deficit to 38-28 before Sam Penicook made a free throw and Schrodt assisted Ecker on a basket that extended PBL's lead to 41-28.

Routh then made two 3-pointers to cut the Rockets' deficit to 41-34. Penicook made another foul shot with 1:53 left in the third quarter and Schrodt added a basket to extend PBL's lead to 44-34 before Crouse made a basket to cut Unity's deficit to 44-36.

From there, PBL ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run as Poll converted on a three-point play with 46.5 left in the quarter before Alex Rueck and Coy each made two free throws to extend PBL's lead at the end of the third quarter to 51-36.

"I felt like we kind of shot ourselves in the foot there in the third quarter with some execution stuff when we had a chance to extend the lead and kind of let them hang around," Schonauer said. "They kept on hitting shots, but it seemed like we responded well after they hit a couple of big shots. We came back and hit a couple again and kind of kept them at arm's length."

A free throw by Coy made the score 52-38 with 6:19 remaining in the game before Andrew Swanson assisted Gooden on a basket that made the score 54-40.

A 3-pointer by VanWinkle made the score 57-46 before Gooden tallied a absket to make the score 59-48. From there, Ecker tallied two baskets while Gooden added a basket and four free throws while Schrodt made three foul shots by the conclusion of the game.

Four PBL players scored in double figures by the game's end. Gooden led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while VanWinkle had 12 points, Ecker had 11 points and Busboom had 10 points.

Poll had seven points, Schrodt and Coy each had five points and Rueck, Rich and Penicook each had two points.

For Unity, Porter and Routh led in scoring with 26 and 16 points, respectively.

"It was a good win," Schonauer said. "That's a good basketball team. They've got some really skilled guards who can really shoot the ball. Coach (Matt) Reed is a really good coach and has them playing some pretty good basketball right now."

After facing Ford County-rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley -- which is ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press's Class 2A poll -- on the road on Tuesday, the Panthers will host Prairie Central next Friday.

After hosting Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin the following Tuesday, PBL will go on the road to face Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday, Dec. 21, before participating in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 26-28.

The Panthers will start January with a Sangamon Valley Conference game at Momence on Friday, Jan. 4, before playing at Shelbyville on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Rantoul on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and at Monticello on Friday, Jan. 11.

Home games against St. Joseph-Ogden and Iroquois West follow on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, respectively, before PBL faces St. Thomas More on Jan. 22 at Champaign.

"It's good for our guys," Schonauer said. "We're going to get into a rhythm here with some games. It's also going to be some good competition. We're going to find some stuff out here over the next four weeks -- which direction we're going to go and if we kind of belong with some of the better programs in the area."

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity boys basketball team won 39-24 Saturday over Unity.

The Panthers trailed 13-10 after the first quarter. Gavin Coplea scored eight points for PBL during the quarter while Jarred Gronsky had two points.

In the second quarter, Keagan Busboom scored five points while Mason Bruns made a 3-pointer and Keyan Kirkley scored two points as PBL went into halftime trailing 23-22.

The Panthers outscored Unity 9-0 in the third quarter to take a 31-23 as Coplea scored four points while Busboom had three points and Gronsky had two points.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Unity 8-1 as Brandon Knight scored four points while Gronsky and Bruns each had two points.

Coplea finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 14 points while Busboom had eight points, Gronsky had six points, Bruns had five points, Knight had four points and Kirkley had two points.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 39, Unity 24

UNITY 13 10 0 1 -- 24

PBL 10 12 9 8 -- 39

Unity

Nate Dreman 1-0-2, Hank Cain 1-1-4, JP Bowers 0-0-0, Damian Knoll 0-0-0, Zach Brown 0-0-0, Nolan Wallace 2-0-4, Logan Jones 0-0-0, Blake Kimball 1-1-3, Lane Innes 3-5-11. Totals 8-6-24.

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 3-0-6, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Keagan Busboom 3-0-8, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 7-0-14, Brett Giese 0-0-0, Cory DeGarmo 0-0-0, Keyan Kirkley 1-0-2, Brandon Knight 2-0-4. Totals 18-0-39.

3-pointers -- Unity (Cain). PBL 3 (Busboom 2, Bruns).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 72, Unity 59

UNITY 14 10 12 23 -- 59

PBL 23 10 18 21 -- 72

Unity

Cale Powell 0-0-0, Hank Cain 1-0-2, JP Bowers 0-0-0, Evan Miebach 2-4-8, Jared Routh 6-0-16, Brady Porter 8-4-26, Jake Crouse 2-1-5, Lane Innes 0-0-0, Karson Ewerks 1-0-2. Totals 20-9-59.

PBL (4-1)

Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 4-0-12, Drake Schrodt 1-3-5, Mason Ecker 5-1-11, Sam Penicook 0-2-2, Colton Coy 1-3-5, Austin Gooden 5-4-16, Kyle Poll 3-1-7, Dalton Busboom 3-3-10, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-2-2, Jake Rich 0-2-2. Totals 22-21-72.

3-pointers -- Unity 10 (Porter 6, Routh 4). PBL 7 (VanWinkle 4, Gooden 2, Busboom).