Rantoul/PBL wrestlers McCusker, Roseman win championship medals in Pontiac

PONTIAC -- Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team won the championship of the 145-pound and 152-pound brackets, respectively, of Saturday's Pontiac "The Munch" Invitational.
McCusker won via 13-1 technical fall in a time of 3:41 over Normal Community High School's Joshua Degladillo in the championship match.
After winning Herscher's Gavin Taylor in 1:30 and winning via 11-second pinfall over Aiden Lockwood of the Pontiac junior varsity team in the first two rounds of the bracket, McCusker pinned Thornwood's Deamontae Johnson in a time of 3:09 in the quarterfinals before winning via 7-2 decision over Prairie Central's Corbin Moser in the semifinals.
Roseman pinned Normal's Gabriel Rivera in a time of 3:29 in the championship match of the 152-pound bracket.
In the first two rounds, Roseman pinned Riverside Brookfield's Alex Gedwill in 25 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall in a time of 2:37 over Joliet Central's Dan Bierly. Roseman then pinned Riverside Brookfield's Will Briolat in a time of 1:07 in the quarterfinals before winning via 17-2 technical fall in a time of 5:17 over Morton Cicero's Devin Rogers in the semifinals.
Robert Buford lost to Morton Cicero's Carlos Marin via 15-11 decision in the second round of the 152-pound bracket before pinning teammate Jake Lykins in a time of 1:32 and losing via 2:50 pinfall to Springfield's Andrew Stanley in wrestlebacks. Lykins lost via 34-second pinfall to Rogers in the first round.
Dominique Kisantear placed eighth in the 106-pound bracket after a loss via 5;52 pinfall to Taylorville's Gage Rusher in the seventh-place match.
Kisantear pinned Drew Burns of the Pontiac junior varsity team in a time of 1:55 in the second round before losing via 4-3 decision to Morton Cicero's Adrian Guzman in the quarterfinals. Kisantear then won via forfeit over Kankakee's Jeremiah Stewart before losing via 54-second pinfall to Normal's Abel Ninan in wrestlebacks.
In the 138-pound bracket, Keddrick Terhune won via 6-2 decision over Fort Madison's Quinton Ross in the second round of the consolation side of the bracket after losing in the second round of the championship side via 1:48 pinfall to Shepard's Casey Roberts. In the third round of wrestlebacks, Terhune lost via 1:26 pinfall to Anderson Ryan of Normal.
In the 132-pound bracket, Rashon Allen lost via 20-4 technical in 5:40 to Bishop McNamara's Andrew Steffes in the quarterfinals before losing via 6-4 decision to Pontiac's George Smith in wrestlebacks.
In the 160-pound bracket, Oswaldo Gonzalez lost via 44-second pinfall to Pontiac's Trey Edinger before Joliet Central's Joe Carroll pinned him in a time of 1:14.
In the 170-pound bracket, Colyn Sarver lost via 1:41 pinfall to Riverside Brookfield's Garrett Weimer and 15-second pinfall to Prairie Central's Connor Casner. Roderick Martin lost via 1:51 pinfall to Joliet Central's Ke'Andre Wiley and via 1:33 pinfall to Kankakee's Thomas Stewart.
In the 220-pound bracket, Joliet Central's Damaris Stanley pinned Colby Cornwell in a time of 17 seconds before Cornwell lost via 6-2 decision to Riverside Brookfield's Alex Chavez.
In the 285-pound bracket, Alberto Cruz lost via 1:34 pinfall to Danny Skold of St. Francis Wheaton. In wrestlebacks, Cruz pinned Devin Long of the Pontiac JV team in 3:11 and won via 4:40 pinfall over Joliet Central's Darrion Brown before losing via 3:07 pinfall to Normal's Ethan Johnson.
Seth Forbes wrestled in the 285-pound bracket as well, losing via 14-second pinfall to St. Francis Wheaton's Danny Skold and via 1:57 pinfall to Bishop McNamara's Nick Viglia.
As a team, the Eagles tied for 14th alongside Springfield. Each team had a score of 86 1/2 while Joliet Central won the meet with a score of 222 1/2.
"THE MUNCH" PONTIAC INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Joliet Central, 222.5; 2. Normal, 207; 3. Prairie Cenral, 205; 4. Shepard, 199.5; 5. Fort Madison, 191.5; 6. Morton Cicero, 176; 7. Mount Zion, 161.5; 8. Lincoln, 131; 9. Herscher, 112.5; 10. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 110; 11. Pontiac, 107.5; 12. Riverside Brookfield, 100; 13. St. Francis Wheaton, 97.5; 14. Springfield, 86.5; 14. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 86.5; 16. Taylorville, 62; 17. Thornwood, 28; 18. Kankakee, 27; 19. Pontiac JV, 10; 20. Coal City, 0; 21. East Peoria, 0; 20. Mount Olive, 0; 20. Ottawa, 0; Pekin, 0.
106 pounds
Round two -- Dominique Kisantear (RPBL) pinned Drew Burns (PJV), 1:55.
Quarterfinals -- Adrian Guzman (MC) dec. Kisantear (RPBL), 4-3.
Consolation round four -- Kisantear (RPBL) def. Jeremiah Stewart (KAN), forfeit.
Consolation round five -- Abel Ninan (NOR) pinned Kisantear (RPBL), :54.
Seventh-place match -- Gage Rusher (Taylorville) pinned Kisantear (RPBL), 5:52.
132 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Andrew Steffes (BM) tech. fall Rashon Allen (RPBL), 20-4 (5:40).
Consolation round four -- George Smith (PON) dec. Allen (RPBL), 6-4.
138 pounds
Second round -- Casey Roberts (SHEP) pinned Keddrick Terhune (RPBL), 1:48.
Consolation round two -- Terhune (RPBL) dec. Quinton Ross (FM), 6-2.
Consolation round three -- Anderson Ryan (NOR) pinned Terhune (RPBL), 1:26.
145 pounds
First round -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Gavin Taylor (HERS), 1:30.
Second round -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Aiden Lockwood (PJV), :11.
Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Deamontae Johnson (THORN), 3:09.
Semifinals -- McCusker (RPBL) dec. Corbin Moser (PC), 7-2.
Championship match -- McCusker (RPBL) tech. fall Joshua Degladillo (NOR), 13-1 (3:41).
152 pounds
First round -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) pinned Alex Gedwill (RIV), :25; Devin Rogers (MC) pinned Jake Lykins (RPBL), :34.
Second round -- Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Dan Bierly (JC), 15-0 (2:37); Carlos Marin (MC) dec. Robert Buford (RPBL), 15-11.
Consolation round two -- Buford (RPBL) pinned Lykins (RPBL), 1:32.
Consolation round three -- Andrew Stanley (SPR) pinned Buford (RPBL), 2:50.
Quarterfinals -- Roseman (RPBL) pinned Will Briolat (RIV) 1:07.
Semifinals -- Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Devin Rogers (MOR), 17-2 (5:17).
Championship match -- Roseman (RPBL) pinned Gabriel Rivera (NOR) 3:29.
160 pounds
Second round -- Trey Edinger (PON) pinned Oswaldo Gonzalez (RPBL), :44.
Consolation round three -- Joe Carroll (JC) pinned Gonzalez (RPBL), 1:14.
170 pounds
Second round -- Garrett Weimer (RB) pinned Colyn Sarver (RPBL), 1:41; Ke'Andre Wiley (JC) pinned Roderick Martin (RPBL), 1:51.
Consolation round three -- Connor Casner (PC) pinned Sarver (RPBL), :15; Thomas Stewart (KAN) pinned Martin (RPBL), 1:33.
220 pounds
First round -- Damaris Stanley (JC) pinned Colby Cornwell (RPBL), :17.
Consolation round two -- Alex Chavez (RB) dec. Cornwell (RPBL), 6-2.
285 pounds
First round -- Danny Skold (STFW) pinned Alberto Cruz (RPBL), 1:34
Second round -- Danny Skold (STFW) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :14.
Consolation round two -- Cruz (RPBL) pinned Devin Long (PJV), 3:11; Nick Viglia (KBM) pinned Forbes (RPBL), 1:57.
Consolation round three -- Cruz (RPBL) pinned Darrion Brown (JC), 4:40.
Consolation round four -- Ethan Johnson (NOR) pinned Cruz (RPBL), 3:07.
