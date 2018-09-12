Rantoul/PBL wrestlers McCusker, Roseman win championship medals in Pontiac

PONTIAC -- Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team won the championship of the 145-pound and 152-pound brackets, respectively, of Saturday's Pontiac "The Munch" Invitational.

McCusker won via 13-1 technical fall in a time of 3:41 over Normal Community High School's Joshua Degladillo in the championship match.

After winning Herscher's Gavin Taylor in 1:30 and winning via 11-second pinfall over Aiden Lockwood of the Pontiac junior varsity team in the first two rounds of the bracket, McCusker pinned Thornwood's Deamontae Johnson in a time of 3:09 in the quarterfinals before winning via 7-2 decision over Prairie Central's Corbin Moser in the semifinals.

Roseman pinned Normal's Gabriel Rivera in a time of 3:29 in the championship match of the 152-pound bracket.

In the first two rounds, Roseman pinned Riverside Brookfield's Alex Gedwill in 25 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall in a time of 2:37 over Joliet Central's Dan Bierly. Roseman then pinned Riverside Brookfield's Will Briolat in a time of 1:07 in the quarterfinals before winning via 17-2 technical fall in a time of 5:17 over Morton Cicero's Devin Rogers in the semifinals.

Robert Buford lost to Morton Cicero's Carlos Marin via 15-11 decision in the second round of the 152-pound bracket before pinning teammate Jake Lykins in a time of 1:32 and losing via 2:50 pinfall to Springfield's Andrew Stanley in wrestlebacks. Lykins lost via 34-second pinfall to Rogers in the first round.

Dominique Kisantear placed eighth in the 106-pound bracket after a loss via 5;52 pinfall to Taylorville's Gage Rusher in the seventh-place match.

Kisantear pinned Drew Burns of the Pontiac junior varsity team in a time of 1:55 in the second round before losing via 4-3 decision to Morton Cicero's Adrian Guzman in the quarterfinals. Kisantear then won via forfeit over Kankakee's Jeremiah Stewart before losing via 54-second pinfall to Normal's Abel Ninan in wrestlebacks.

In the 138-pound bracket, Keddrick Terhune won via 6-2 decision over Fort Madison's Quinton Ross in the second round of the consolation side of the bracket after losing in the second round of the championship side via 1:48 pinfall to Shepard's Casey Roberts. In the third round of wrestlebacks, Terhune lost via 1:26 pinfall to Anderson Ryan of Normal.

In the 132-pound bracket, Rashon Allen lost via 20-4 technical in 5:40 to Bishop McNamara's Andrew Steffes in the quarterfinals before losing via 6-4 decision to Pontiac's George Smith in wrestlebacks.

In the 160-pound bracket, Oswaldo Gonzalez lost via 44-second pinfall to Pontiac's Trey Edinger before Joliet Central's Joe Carroll pinned him in a time of 1:14.

In the 170-pound bracket, Colyn Sarver lost via 1:41 pinfall to Riverside Brookfield's Garrett Weimer and 15-second pinfall to Prairie Central's Connor Casner. Roderick Martin lost via 1:51 pinfall to Joliet Central's Ke'Andre Wiley and via 1:33 pinfall to Kankakee's Thomas Stewart.

In the 220-pound bracket, Joliet Central's Damaris Stanley pinned Colby Cornwell in a time of 17 seconds before Cornwell lost via 6-2 decision to Riverside Brookfield's Alex Chavez.

In the 285-pound bracket, Alberto Cruz lost via 1:34 pinfall to Danny Skold of St. Francis Wheaton. In wrestlebacks, Cruz pinned Devin Long of the Pontiac JV team in 3:11 and won via 4:40 pinfall over Joliet Central's Darrion Brown before losing via 3:07 pinfall to Normal's Ethan Johnson.

Seth Forbes wrestled in the 285-pound bracket as well, losing via 14-second pinfall to St. Francis Wheaton's Danny Skold and via 1:57 pinfall to Bishop McNamara's Nick Viglia.

As a team, the Eagles tied for 14th alongside Springfield. Each team had a score of 86 1/2 while Joliet Central won the meet with a score of 222 1/2.