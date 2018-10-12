GCMS girls basketball improves to 7-3 with win over Fieldcrest

GIBSON CITY -- The week prior to its game on Monday against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, the Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team received one vote for the Associated Press' Class 2A poll.

Fieldcrest left Gibson City with a 50-30 loss.

“We just need to keep competing against anybody," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "We’ve got to come out and play our game no matter who it is. It was a good win for us. I really enjoyed watching and coaching that game.”

The win over Fieldcrest improved GCMS's winning streak to four as the Falcons' record improved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“We’re working hard. They’re playing well. We’re fighting hard," Dornbusch said. "We’re on a good run right now, and we just want to keep it going.”

The Falcons held the Knights scoreless through the first quarter as Claire Retherford scored four points, including an offensive-rebound putback, while Makenzi Bielfeldt scored on a free throw and another putback and Emily Clinton added a 3-pointer to help GCMS take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

“I’ve been really pleased with how the girls have picked up on the defense and the pressure they’ve been doing," Dornbusch said. "They’re working really hard on what we’re trying to do, and they’re really executing right now defensively. Our defense has really stepped up and helping out. That’s been showing the last several games, and it makes the game that much easier for us. If we can make some stops on the defensive end, it makes the offense come a little easier.”

After Ryleigh Brown scored a basket via an assist from Retherford to extend GCMS's lead to 12-0, Fieldcrest's Samantha Vazquez tallied the Knights' first score via a two-point bucket with 7:18 left in the second quarter. Addie Goodrich made a basket to cut Fieldcrest's deficit to 12-4 before the Falcons went on a 9-0 run.

Megan Moody started the run with a 3-pointer before Retherford stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup with 5:06 left in the second quarter. Retherford tallied another bucket before assisting Moody on a basket to cap the run and extend GCMS's lead to 21-4.

Another basket by Goodrich was followed by a 3-pointer from Hannah Hathaway and a bucket by Retherford that extended the Falcons' advantage to 26-6.

Vazquez made a free throw and Goodrich made a basket to cut Fieldcrest's deficit to 26-9 by halftime.

Retherford and Clinton each made a bucket to extend GCMS's lead to 30-9 early in the third quarter before Hannah Baker converted on a three-point play with 6:42 remaining in the quarter.

From there, GCMS went on another 9-0 run as Moody and Hathaway each made a basket before Bielfeldt made two free throws with 5:01 left in the third quarter and Hathaway drained a 3-pointer to extend the Falcons' advantage to 39-12.

After Baker made a free throw and Madi Hock tallied a couple of buckets to cut the Knights' deficit to 39-17, Bielfeldt made a foul shot and Moody buried another 3-pointer to make the score 43-17. Two free throws from Baker and a basket by Hock cut Fieldcrest's deficit to 43-21 as the third quarter came to an end.

Hathaway extended the GCMS lead to 46-21 with her third trey of the game before two-point baskets by Hock and Goodrich made the score 46-25. A couple of baskets by Moody extended the Falcons' advantage to 50-25 before a two-point bucket and a 3-pointer by Goodrich concluded the scoring at 50-30.

Three Falcons scored in double figures as Moody led all GCMS players with 14 points while Retherford and Hathaway added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Bielfeldt contributed six points while Clinton had five points and Brown had two points.

“We like to move it around. I like seeing multiple scorers. We had a lot of girls score tonight," Dornbusch said. "I like when you can get a bunch of people in the points column. We like to spread it around.”

The Falcons will face Blue Ridge on Thursday in Farmer City before resuming HOIC play with a home game against Fisher on Saturday. They will play at Dwight the following Monday before participating in the Sages Holiday Hoopla at Monticello on Dec. 26-28.

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity girls basketball team lost 44-21 Monday to Fieldcrest.

Ashley Hyatt led the Falcons in scoring with six points while Kaylee Rogers had four points, Kadyn Barnes had three points and Kennedy Fanson, Skyler Funk, Kira Fuoss and Emma Swanson each had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 50, Fieldcrest 30

FLD 0 9 12 9 -- 30

GCMS 10 16 17 7 -- 50

Fieldcrest

Nevada Park 0-0-0, Samantha Vazquez 1-1-3, Hannah Baker 1-4-6, Madi Hock 4-0-8, Addie Goodrich 5-0-11, Zada Baker 1-0-2, Kaitlyn Carver 0-0-0. Totals 12-8-30.

GCMS (7-3, 4-1)

Claire Retherford 6-0-12, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-4-6, Hannah Hathaway 4-0-11, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Megan Moody 6-0-14, Emily Clinton 2-0-5, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 20-6-50.

3-pointers -- Fieldcrest (Goodrich). GCMS 6 (Hathaway 3, Moody 2, Clinton).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Fieldcrest 44, GCMS 21

FLD 11 8 15 10 -- 44

GCMS 5 6 5 5 -- 21

Fieldcrest

Samantha 4-0-8, Sydney Reichman 3-2-8, Kaitlyn Carver 3-0-7, Reagan Ruestman 2-0-4, Ellen Hood 3-1-7, Alyiah Fuchs 1-0-2, Ella Goodrich 3-1-7, Laura Jaquet 0-1-1. Totals 19-5-44.

GCMS

London Hixson 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 1-0-2, Kaylee Rogers 1-1-4, Kadyn Barnes 1-0-3, Skyler Funk 1-0-2, Kira Fuoss 1-0-2, Ashley Hyatt 2-2-6, Emma Swanson 1-0-2, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-21.

3-pointers -- Fieldcrest (Carver). GCMS 2 (Rogers, Barnes).