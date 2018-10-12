Week of Dec. 12

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

DeLand-Weldon at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Fisher at Tremont, 7 p.m. Friday

GCMS at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday

Prairie Central at PBL, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rantoul at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Chicago Longwood, 7 p.m. Friday

Hillsboro at Monticello, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Judah Christian at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 2:15 p.m. Saturday

Rantoul at Marion, 7:45 p.m. Saturday



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (8-2)

Shelbyville

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Tremont

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Judah Christian

Marion



GCMS stays undefeated in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a win over Blue Ridge.



Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (8-2)

Shelbyville

CGB

Tremont

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

SJO

Monticello

Judah

Marion



Both Rantoul and Fisher will be licking their wounds after the weekend and look to regroup next week.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (7-3)

Shelbyville

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Tremont

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

Chicago Longwood

Monticello

Judah Christian

Marion



The Monticello Sages will remain perfect through the week.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (5-5)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Fisher

GCMS

Prairie Central

Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Marion



It’s still too early to accurately assess our area boys’ basketball teams. And depending on how my picks record goes, I’ll start workshopping a different excuse for later in the season.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (7-3)

Shelbyville

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Tremont

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

SJ-O

Monticello

Judah Christian

Rantoul



Good early test for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley against former Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Blue Ridge. But the Falcons’ talent, just now rounding into form after winning a Class 2A football state title, is too much for the Knights to handle.