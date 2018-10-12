Week of Dec. 12
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m. Friday
DeLand-Weldon at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Fisher at Tremont, 7 p.m. Friday
GCMS at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday
Prairie Central at PBL, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Rantoul at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Chicago Longwood, 7 p.m. Friday
Hillsboro at Monticello, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Judah Christian at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 2:15 p.m. Saturday
Rantoul at Marion, 7:45 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (8-2)
Shelbyville
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Tremont
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello
Judah Christian
Marion
GCMS stays undefeated in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a win over Blue Ridge.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (8-2)
Shelbyville
CGB
Tremont
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
SJO
Monticello
Judah
Marion
Both Rantoul and Fisher will be licking their wounds after the weekend and look to regroup next week.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (7-3)
Shelbyville
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Tremont
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
Chicago Longwood
Monticello
Judah Christian
Marion
The Monticello Sages will remain perfect through the week.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (5-5)
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Fisher
GCMS
Prairie Central
Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Marion
It’s still too early to accurately assess our area boys’ basketball teams. And depending on how my picks record goes, I’ll start workshopping a different excuse for later in the season.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (7-3)
Shelbyville
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Tremont
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
SJ-O
Monticello
Judah Christian
Rantoul
Good early test for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley against former Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Blue Ridge. But the Falcons’ talent, just now rounding into form after winning a Class 2A football state title, is too much for the Knights to handle.
