PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team lost 65-31 Monday to the No. 6-ranked team in Class 2A in St. Joseph-Ogden.

Mackenzie Bruns led PBL (6-5) in scoring with 13 points while Madi Peden had six points, Baylee Cosgrove had four points, Hannah Schwarz and MaKenna Ecker each had three points and Kirra Lantz had two points.

For SJ-O (10-1), Bree Trimble had 21 points while Hannah Dukeman had 16 points and Peyton Crowe added 13 points.

St. Joseph-Ogden 65, PBL 31

SJO 19 20 19 7 -- 65

PBL 7 9 7 8 -- 31

St. Joseph-Ogden

Maclayne Taylor 2-1-6, Hannah Dukeman 6-3-16, Palmer 1-0-2, Armstrong 1-1-3, Jacob 0-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-2, Cramer 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0, Payton Vallee 1-0-2, Peyton Crowe 5-2-13, Bree Trimble 9-3-21. Totals 27-10-65.

PBL (6-5)

Katelyn Crabb 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-1-13, Madi Peden 1-3-6, Hannah Schwarz 1-1-3, Baylee Cosgrove 2-0-4, Kirra Lantz 1-0-2, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 0-3-3. Totals 11-8-31.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph-Ogden 3 (Taylor, Dukeman, Crowe). PBL (Peden).