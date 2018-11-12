CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 34-24 Monday to Clifton J.L. Nash.

Kayden Snelling led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Aiden Johnson had five points, Ty Graham and Jeremiah Ager each had four points and Keaton Garren had one point.

The PBL seventh-graders lost 24-15 to Nash.

Trey Spenard led the PBL seventh-graders in scoring with six points while Nathan Benear had four points, Noah Steiner had three points and Liam Schnebly had two points.

8th-grade boys

Clifton J.L. Nash 34, PBL 24

PBL 5 11 2 8 -- 24

NASH 7 13 3 11 -- 34

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-0-5, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-4, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-0-10, Keaton Garren 0-1-1, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 11-1-26.

Nash

JP Gossett 0-1-1, Jayce Meier 2-0-5, Matthew Luhrsen 0-0-0, Tristan Schmidt 1-0-2, J. Saathoff 0-0-0, C. Meister 0-0-0, Luke Shoven 4-10-18, D. Behrends 1-0-2, Michael Alberts 2-2-6. Totals 10-13-34.

3-pointers -- 3-pointers (Snelling 2, A. Johnson). Nash (Meier).

7th-grade boys

Clifton J.L. Nash 24, PBL 15

PBL 2 3 6 4 -- 15

NASH 4 9 3 8 -- 24

PBL

Braylen Arnette 0-0-0, Nathan Benear 2-0-4, Trey Spenard 2-2-6, Tyler Weigel 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 1-1-3, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 1-0-2. Totals 6-3-15.

Nash

Connor Bernard 0-0-0, Gavin McKee 1-0-2, Maddey Miner 0-0-0, Ayden Podowicz 1-0-2, Ethyn Baily 4-0-9, Chase Felicke 0-0-0, Peyton Chandler 3-0-6, Brendan Gonzalez 0-0-0, Quinn Smith 0-0-0, Reece Jarvis 0-0-0, Camden Gerdes 0-0-0, Andrew Dubois 1-0-2, Logan Fritz 1-1-3. Totals 11-1-24.

3-pointers -- Nash (Baily).