GCMS varsity boys basketball defeats PBL 61-37

GIBSON CITY -- From a varsity boys basketball standpoint, the tables have turned in the rivalry between the high schools of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

After PBL enjoyed a long winning streak over the Falcons that was capped by a 43-40 victory in the 2017 IHSA Class 2A regional finals, GCMS has won three straight over its Ford County counterparts, including a 61-37 win on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

"Both teams and both communities have been competing against each other for over 100 years. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of. It was great energy tonight. Both crowds were really good," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said after Tuesday's game.

"It was exciting for our guys to have this type of atmosphere in December. We just have to continue to play smart and play together and have that type of energy on the defensive end. Hopefully, the crowds keep coming.”

GCMS's current win streak over PBL started with two wins in December 2017 -- a 44-32 win in Paxton on Dec. 12, 2017, and a 67-44 triumph in the Sages Holiday Hoopla at Monticello on Dec. 29, 2017.

“It was a good win. I’m glad we beat PBL the way we did tonight. They’re a pretty big rival," GCMS senior Bryce Barnes said. "We don’t like them. They don’t like us. Putting a big beating on them like this is pretty nice.”

The win over PBL extended another streak for GCMS, as the Falcons have won four straight games since the football players on the varsity basketball roster joined the basketball team after winning the IHSA Class 2A state football championship.

“We’re getting back into it," Barnes said. "The football legs were underneath of us. Now, it’s basketball. We’re all adjusting pretty well.”

The win improved GCMS's record to 5-2.

"We’re still trying to get guys rest and get guys sharper from an execution standpoint, but it’s good to collect another one," Tompkins said.

The Panthers, meanwhile, went into Tuesday's game with a 4-1 record. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

“I would have liked to have seen us make a few more shots. We probably would have gotten a little bit better read of where we’re at, but defensively, I thought we took away from them what we wanted to take away, but they shot the ball well tonight and were able to get some runouts – and the size and athleticism they have, you can only take away so much," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "When they knock down shots like that, they’re just going to be a tough team to beat.”

***

PBL started the game with a 6-4 lead.

After Ryland Holt scored on a layup and two free throws to give GCMS a 4-0 lead with 7:03 left in the first quarter, Austin Gooden scored on a steal and driving layup before recording another steal and assisting Kyle Poll on a game-tying basket. Gooden then scored while being fouled with 5:08 left in the opening quarter.

From there, however, the Falcons took over with a 16-0 run.

“That was probably the most frustrating part. It was a tight game there early, and we did what we didn’t want to do – we forced up two or three shots and had a few live-ball turnovers, and all of a sudden, that two- or three-point game turned into a 10- or 15-point game, and we could just never get back over the hump from there," Schonauer said. "We shot ourselves in the foot and buried ourselves in a hole.”

Ben Freehill drained a go-ahead 3-pointer for GCMS to make the score 7-6 with 3:23 left in the first quarter before Barnes tipped in a missed fastbreak layup by Connor Birky.

Barnes made an offensive-rebound putback with 2:38 left in the first quarter. After forcing a turnover via a tip by Holt, Birky drove for another layup that led to a three-point play by Barnes as he scored on another putback to extend GCMS's lead to 14-6 with 2:36 remaining in the quarter.

“We wanted to extend a little bit and try to put a little bit more pressure on them and see if we can get some easy things going," Tompkins said. "Fortunately, the guys came out and played with a lot of energy on defense and were able to get some things going in transition.”

Another PBL turnover led to a 3-pointer by Birky with 1:43 left in the first quarter before Holt drained another trey that made the score 20-6 before PBL's Drake Schrodt converted on a three-point play with 1.3 remaining in the quarter to cut his team's deficit to 20-9.

The GCMS treys were the start of a trend as the Falcons ended the game making 12 shots from beyond the arc, including seven in the first half, while PBL made both of its treys in the second half.

“(That was) the biggest difference in the game," Schonauer said. “I thought, for the most part, we contested shots. They’re big and they’re strong, so they’re able to throw it over the top of us. They were snapping the ball around and able to get some rhythm shots. We’ll take a look at the film and see exactly where we can get better, but I thought for the most part, we were OK defensively. They just made shots tonight.”

***

A free throw by Jake Rich and a steal and fastbreak layup cut PBL's deficit to 20-12 before a 3-pointers by Barnes extended GCMS's lead to 23-12. After Gooden scored on a two-point basket, Holt tallied a free throw with 4:34 left in the second quarter to make the score 24-14.

After a free throw by Gooden cut PBL's deficit to 24-15 with 4:21 remaining in the first half, Holt drained a 3-pointer. A foul shot by PBL's Andrew Swanson was followed by treys from Birky and Cade Elliott that extended GCMS's lead to 33-16 before a two-point basket by PBL's Dalton Busboom made the halftime score 33-18.

“They’re so good at what they do defensively in their rotations that we stressed moving the ball and moving bodies. We were able to find a crease here and there," Tompkins said. "Of course, when you hit shots, it does help anytime you play against a zone (defense). We stressed ball movement. We stressed finding the next guy and all the so-called clichés of playing offense together. It’s a great thing when the guys trust each other like they do.”

***

After a Busboom basket cut PBL's deficit to 33-20, GCMS went on a 7-0 run as Barnes made a free throw with 6:56 left in the third quarter before a 3-pointer by Freehill and a three-point play by Barnes extended the Falcons' lead to 40-20 with five minutes remaining in the quarter.

Gooden and Freehill exchanged 3-pointers to make the score 43-23. Schrodt and GCMS's Jordan Blake exchanged two-point field goals before another basket by Schrodt was followed by a trey by Barnes that extended the Falcons' lead to 48-27.

After a basket by PBL's Colton Coy, Freehill made his third 3-pointer of the third quarter to make the score 51-29 as the quarter came to an end.

“Ultimately, they made shots, especially in the third quarter, to put us away," Schonauer said. "We could just never really get anything going offensively.”

Coy made a free throw before a 3-pointer by Birky, two baskets by Barnes and a three-point play by Holt extended GCMS's lead to 61-30 with 4:54 remaining in the game.

A 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup by Gavin Coplea cut PBL's deficit to 61-35 before two free throws by Tanner Coe concluded the scoring for PBL.

***

Barnes led all scorers at the game's end with 21 points.

“It was a good night overall," Barnes said. "Everybody moved the ball. We moved it around as an offense pretty well and got stops on defense to transition into offense and make shots.”

Holt and Freehill each finished the game in double figures as well with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Birky had nine points, Elliott had three points and Blake had two points.

“Anytime you can win a game is a good situation," Tompkins said. “Both teams played very hard. It was a good battle. That’s a very good PBL team that has played really well in the last two week, and it was nice for our guys to come out and respond in this type of environment and atmosphere and play well.”

Gooden was PBL's lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.

“I thought we did some good things offensively," Schonauer said. “For stretches there, I thought we really shared the ball well. We got the ball in places we wanted to get it and made the extra pass.

"We had some really good looks around the 3-point line on some kickouts, and we were able to get the ball at the rim with some post touches and high-low stuff. That’s what we want to be able to do offensively. I was encouraged that we were able to get the ball in spots. We’ve just got to make some threes and shoot better from the free-throw line.”

Schrodt finished the game with seven points for the Panthers while Coplea and Busboom each had five points, Poll had four points, Coy had three points, Coe had two points and Rich had one point.

“You want to see a style like that and see how we’re going to handle pressure, and I thought we did handle their pressure tonight, for the most part. We attacked the rim the way we wanted to attack it," Schonauer said. "Our guys are seeing the floor and seeing what we want to do offensively. Now, we’ve just got to take the next step and be able to score some of those buckets. You’re not going to beat anybody when you only score 37 points, especially one of the best teams in the state.”

***

On Friday, GCMS will travel to face Blue Ridge while PBL will host Prairie Central.

“Now, we’ve got to rest tomorrow and get ready for a Blue Ridge team that’s playing very well," Tompkins said.

GCMS 61, PBL 37

PBL 9 9 11 8 -- 37

GCMS 20 13 18 10 -- 61

PBL (4-2)

Tanner Coe 0-2-2, Gavin Coplea 2-0-5, Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Mason Ecker 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 3-1-7, Sam Penicook 0-0-0, Colton Coy 1-1-3, Austin Gooden 4-3-10, Kyle Poll 2-0-4, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-1-5, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-1-1. Totals 14-7-37.

GCMS (5-2)

Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 4-5-14, Ben Freehill 4-0-12, Connor Birky 3-0-9, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Bryce Barnes 8-5-21, Cade Elliott 1-0-3, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 1-0-2, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 21-10-61.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Coplea, Gooden). GCMS 12 (Freehill 4, Birky 3, Holt 2, Barnes 2, Elliott).