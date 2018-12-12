Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Wrestling

GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling defeats Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 2:20am | The Ford County Record
payton kean 12-11-18
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean, above, wrestles in Tuesday’s dual meet against St. Joseph-Ogden.
  • Image
    cale horsch 12-11-18
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team gained two dual victories in a triangular meet on Tuesday, defeating Oakwood/Salt Fork 51-21 and St. Joseph-Ogden 45-35.
 
Payton Kean gained two wins via pinfall in the 195-pound class, pinning O/SF's Max Branigin in a time of 1:52 and SJ-O's Camden Hesterberg in 1:22. 
 
Cale Horsch pinned SJ-O's Isaiah Moore in 1:03 and won via 7-1 decision over O/SF's Gage Reed in the 113-pound class while Cole Maxey pinned SJ-O's Chase Chapman in a time of 1:50 and won via 7-0 decision over O/SF's Joe Lashuay at 126-pound class.
 
At 160 pounds, Tim Booth pinned O/SF's Tate Johnson in a time of 5:35. Dakota Matthews won via 3-1 decision over O/SF's Connor Hutson in the 138-pound class while Kaden Gream won via 7-5 decision over SJ-O's Isaiah Immke in the same class.
 
GCMS/Fisher 51, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21
At Gibson City
106: Michaela Dykes (GCMS) over (OAKWOOD) (For.) 
113: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over G Reed (OAKWOOD) (Dec 7-1) 
120: Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) over (OAKWOOD) (For.) 
126: Cole Maxey (GCMS) over J Lashuay (OAKWOOD) (Dec 7-0)  
132: Kellen DeSchepper (GCMS) over (OAKWOOD) (For.) 
138: Dakota Matthews (GCMS) over C Hutson (OAKWOOD) (Dec 3-1) 
145: C Lashuay (OAKWOOD) over Ethan Duke (GCMS) (Fall 1:14) 
152: Braylen Kean (GCMS) over (OAKWOOD) (For.) 
160: Tim Booth (GCMS) over T Johnson (OAKWOOD) (Fall 5:35) 
170: M Aister (OAKWOOD) over (GCMS) (For.) 
182: C Smiley (OAKWOOD) over (GCMS) (For.) 
195: Payton Kean (GCMS) over M Branigin (OAKWOOD) (Fall 1:52) 
220: Gavin Workman (GCMS) over (OAKWOOD) (For.) 
285: B Lehmkuhl (OAKWOOD) over Garrett Wright (GCMS) (TB-1 4-1) 
 
GCMS/Fisher 45, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
At Gibson City
106: AJ Wagner (SJOGDEN) over Michaela Dykes (GCMS) (Fall 2:16) 
113: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over I Moore (SJOGDEN) (Fall 1:03) 
120: Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) over (SJOGDEN) (For.) 
126: Cole Maxey (GCMS) over C Chapman (SJOGDEN) (Fall 1:50) 
132: Kellen DeSchepper (GCMS) over (SJOGDEN) (For.) 
138: Kaden Gream (GCMS) over I Immke (SJOGDEN) (Dec 7-5) 
145: P Holt (SJOGDEN) over Ethan Duke (GCMS) (TF 20-5 2:00) 
152: Calen Ragle (GCMS) over (SJOGDEN) (For.) 
160: T Carr (SJOGDEN) over Tim Booth (GCMS) (Fall 2:48) 
170: B Sullivan (SJOGDEN) over (GCMS) (For.) 
182: M Shonkwiler (SJOGDEN) over (GCMS) (For.) 
195: Payton Kean (GCMS) over C Hesterberg (SJOGDEN) (Fall 1:22) 
220: C Zaccarelli (SJOGDEN) over Gavin Workman (GCMS) (Fall 1:18) 
285: Hayden Workman (GCMS) over (SJOGDEN) (For.) 
