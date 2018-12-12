PBL JH boys basketball teams defeat Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 44-21 over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 21-7 in the first quarter as Ty Graham had nine points while Kayden Snelling had seven points and Aiden Johnson had five points. In the second quarter, Cole Purvis and Kendall Swanson each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 25-13.

In the third quarter, PBL shut out Hoopeston Area as Snelling scored five points, Aiden Johnson had four points and Jeremiah Ager and Graham each had two points.

In the fourth quarter, Ephraim Johnson, Griffin Johnson and Beau Kleinert each had two points for the Panthers.

At the game's end, Snelling led PBL in scoring with 12 points while Graham also scored in double figures with 11 points. Aiden Johnson had nine points while Purvis, Ephraim Johnson, Ager, Griffin Johnson, Kleinert and Swanson each had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade boys won 30-24 over Hoopeston Area.

The seventh-grade Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 8-3 as Braylen Arnette had three points while Nathan Benear and Tyler Weigel each had two points and Noah Steiner had one point. In the second quarter, Arnette had three points while Trey Spenard, Weigel and Steiner each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 17-11.

The Panthers outscored HA 7-3 in the third quarter as Spenard had three points and Weigel and Steiner each had two points. In the fourth quarter, Benear, Spenard and Weigel each had two points.

At the game's end, Weigel had eight points while Spenard had seven points, Arnette had six points, Steiner had five points and Benear had four points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 44, Hoopeston Area 21

HA 7 6 0 8 -- 21

PBL 21 4 13 6 -- 44

Hoopeston Area

Lind 0-0-0, Schmink 1-0-3, Preston Van Deveer 2-0-4, Zamara 0-1-1, Grant Morgan 0-0-0, Wallace 0-0-0, Laiton Steley 3-1-7, Hunter Cannon 1-0-2, Cameron Zorns 1-1-4, Janeikis 0-0-0, Lee 0-0-0, Kints 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-21.

PBL

Cole Purvis 1-0-2, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 5-0-11, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 1-0-2, Aiden Johnson 4-0-9, Jeremiah Ager 1-0-2, Griffin Johnson 1-0-2, Kayden Snelling 5-2-12, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 20-2-44.

3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 2 (Schmink, Zorns). PBL 2 (Graham, A. Johnson).

7th-grade boys

PBL 30, Hoopeston Area 24

HA 3 8 3 10 -- 24

PBL 8 9 7 6 -- 30

Hoopeston Area

Wyatt Eisenmann 2-1-5, Ryker Small 1-0-2, Hollen 2-0-4, Lile 2-0-4, Owen Root 2-0-4, Crase 1-0-2, Mason Rush 0-1-1, Hernandez 0-0-0, Ethan Steiner 1-0-2, Gavin Montez 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0. Totals 11-2-24.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 2-2-6, Nathan Benear 2-0-4, Trey Spenard 3-0-7, Tyler Weigel 4-0-8, Noah Steiner 2-1-5, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0. Totals 13-3-30.

3-pointers -- PBL (Spenard).