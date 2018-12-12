PBL JV boys basketball defeats GCMS 58-45

GCMS’s Noah Nugent (4) kicks the ball out to the perimeter in the first half of Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 58-45 Tuesday over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Panthers outscored GCMS 15-8 in the first quarter as Brandon Knight scored five points, Jarred Gronsky and Brett Giese each had four points and Gavin Coplea had two points for PBL. Braden Roesch scored all eight of the Falcons' first-quarter points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored GCMS 15-9 as Coplea had six points, Gronsky had four points, Keagan Busboom made a 3-pointer and Knight had two points as the Panthers went into halftime 30-17. Roesch and Ethan Garard each had four points while Alex Minion added a free throw for the Falcons.

The Panthers extended their lead to 45-28 in the third quarter as Giese had five points, Coplea and Busboom each made a 3-pointer and Gronsky and Mason Medlock each added a two-point field goal. Roesch had seven points and Nathan Kallal and Garard each had two points in the quarter for GCMS.

In the fourth quarter, Roesch and Kallal each had six points, Zander Wier had four points and Ryan Strebeck had two points for the Falcons. Meanwhile, Keyan Kirkley had four points, Busboom had three points and Gronsky, Drew Diesburg and Coplea each had two points for PBL.

Coplea finished the game with 13 points while Gronsky also scored in double figures with 12 points. Giese and Busboom each had nine points, Knight had seven points, Kirkley had four points and Diesburg and Medlock each had two points.

For GCMS, Roesch had a game-high 24 points while Kallal had eight points, Garard had six points, Wier had four points, Strebeck had two points and Minion had one point.

PBL 58, GCMS 45

PBL 15 15 15 13 -- 58

GCMS 8 9 11 17 -- 45

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 6-0-12, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Keagan Busboom 3-0-9, Drew Diesburg 0-2-2, Gavin Coplea 5-2-13, Brett Giese 3-2-9, Mason Medlock 1-0-2, Keyan Kirkley 2-0-4, Brandon Knight 3-1-7. Totals 23-7-58.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 1-3-6, Awstace Grauer 0-0-0, Noah Nugent 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 8-6-24, Zander Wier 1-2-4, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Ryan Strebeck 1-0-2, Nathan Kallal 2-2-8, Alex Minion 0-1-1.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Busboom 3, Coplea, Giese). GCMS 5 (B. Roesch 2, Kallal 2, Garard).