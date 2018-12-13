PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 34-24 to Watseka Glenn Raymond

WATSEKA — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 34-24 Thursday to Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday.

Braylen Arnette led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Jake Swan had seven points, Tyler Weigel had five points and Noah Steiner had two points.



7th-grade boys

Watseka Glenn Raymond 34, PBL 24

PBL 4 4 10 6 — 24

WAT 12 4 6 12 — 34

PBL

Braylen Arnette 4-0-10, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Tyler Weigel 2-1-5, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Jake Swan 3-0-7, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 10-1-24.

Watseka

Brayden Ketchum 2-0-4, Hagen Hoy 4-0-8, Evan LaBelle 10-0-20, Quinn Starkey 1-0-2, James Combes 0-0-0, Caden Curtis 0-0-0, Michael Barnegan 0-0-0, Austin Mercer 0-0-0, Myles Lynch 0-0-0, Lathan Bowling 0-0-0, Brian Welwer 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-34.

3-pointers — PBL 3 (Arnette 2, Swan).