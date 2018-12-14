GCMS girls basketball defeats Blue Ridge 53-8

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 53-8 Thursday over Blue Ridge.

The Falcons (8-3) outscored Blue Ridge 19-2 in the first quarter as Megan Moody scored eight points, Emily Clinton had five points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had four points and Claire Retherford had two points.

In the second quarter, Hannah Hathaway and Moody each had three points while Retherford and Ryleigh Brown each had two points and Bielfeldt added a free throw as GCMS took a 30-2 lead into halftime.

The Falcons outscored the Knights 17-4 in the third quarter as Moody had five points while Clinton had four points, Bielfeldt and Hathaway each had three points and Brown had two points. In the fourth quarter, Brown, Abby Spiller and Jenny Patel each had two points.

By the game's end, Moody led GCMS in scoring with 16 points while Retherford added nine points, Bielfeldt had eight points, Brown and Hathaway each had six points, Retherford had four points and Spiller and Patel each had two points.

GCMS 53, Blue Ridge 8

GCMS 19 11 17 6 -- 53

BR 2 0 4 2 -- 8

GCMS (8-3)

Claire Retherford 2-0-4, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-2-8, Hannah Hathaway 2-1-6, Rylee 0-0-0, Megan Moody 6-0-16, Emily Clinton 3-1-9, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Jenny Patel 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 3-0-6. Totals 21-4-53.

Blue Ridge

Madden 0-0-0, Mozingo 2-0-4, Kilpatrick 0-0-0, Pearl 1-0-2, Buchanan 1-0-2, Cater 0-0-0, Bowns 0-0-0, Michaels 0-0-0. Totals 4-0-8.

3-pointers -- GCMS 7 (Moody 4, Clinton 2, Hathaway).