PBL eighth-grade boys basketball wins 46-18 over Watseka Glenn Raymond

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 46-18 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

The Panthers outscored Watseka 10-4 in the first quarter as Ty Graham and Kendall Swanson each scored four points while Jeremiah Ager had two points.

In the second quarter, Kayden Snelling had five points and Beau Kleinert had three points as PBL went into halftime leading 18-11.

Swanson scored seven points in the third quarter while Snelling added three points and Graham and Ager each tallied two points as the Panthers outscored Watseka 14-3.

In the fourth quarter, Ethan Donaldson scored four points while Jonathan Craig, Keaton Garren, Ephraim Johnson, Aiden Johnson and Ager each had two points.

At the game's end, Swanson led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Snelling had eight points, Graham and Ager each had six points, Donaldson had four points, Kleinert had three points and Craig, Garren, Ephraim Johnson and Aiden Johnson each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 46, Watseka Glenn Raymond 18

PBL 10 8 14 14 -- 46

WAT 4 7 3 4 -- 18

PBL

Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 3-0-6, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 2-0-4, Ephraim Johnson 1-0-2, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-6, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 3-2-8, Keaton Garren 1-0-2, Beau Kleinert 1-1-3, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 5-1-11. Totals 21-4-46.

Watseka

Aden Quick 0-0-0, DJ Westwaker 2-2-6, Nolan Courvile 0-0-0, Nate Douglas 1-0-2, Braiden Walwer 1-1-3, Michael Denault 0-0-0, Anthony Stewies 0--0, Dane Martin 3-1-7, Michael Warren 0-0-0, Brayden Reichson 0-0-0, Hegin May 0-0-0, Evan Lafelle 0-0-0. Totals 7-4-18.