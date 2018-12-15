GCMS girls basketball defeats Fisher 41-19

GIBSON CITY -- A 41-19 victory over Fisher on Saturday improved the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team's overall record to 9-3 and its record in the Heart of Illinois Conference to 5-1.

“It’s just a great start for the girls," Dornbusch said. "It has been a really good team effort all around. Hopefully, we can keep it going into the holidays.”

The Falcons shut out Fisher in the first quarter en route to taking a 10-0 lead.

After Megan Moody made a 3-pointer and Claire Retherford made a free throw after getting fouled on an offensive rebound, Retherford scored two more points as she stole the ball and made a fastbreak layup to extend GCMS's lead to 6-0.

“With some good defense comes some easy baskets for us," Dornbusch said. "If we can turn them over and capitalize on that, it just helps us out throughout the whole game. Your defense kind of fuels your offense, and it’s great to see our defense doing that.”

Hannah Hathaway and Retherford each made a basket before the first quarter concluded. Rylee Tompkins made a bucket before assisting Moody on a basket that extended the Falcons' lead to 14-0 before Sidney Hood put Fisher on the board with a basket, via an assist by Ashley Smith, to cut the Bunnies' deficit to 14-2 with less than five minutes left in the second quarter.

“That’s the best man-to-man defense we’ve faced this year so far," Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said. "I thought we ran some stuff and got some open shots, but they didn’t give us many good looks, and when we did get a good look, we had trouble putting the ball in the basket in the first half.”

Retherford made two free throws before Moody tallied a two-point basket and Makenzi Bielfeldt made a foul shot to extend GCMS's lead to 19-2 with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Kylee Bishop made a basket for Fisher with 2:01 left in the second quarter before Ryleigh Brown made two free throws for the Falcons with 1:41 left in the quarter before Brianna Keeton scored on an offensive-rebound putback for the Bunnies.

Hathaway made two foul shots with 37 seconds left in the first half before Lacey Cotter made a basket for Fisher to cut her team's deficit to 23-8 before halftime.

A free throw and a two-point basket by Hood were the only points the Bunnies scored in the third quarter as GCMS extended its lead to 30-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We really focused on playing tough, hard-nosed defense and rebounding. Those are big keys for us, and the girls have done a fantastic job," Dornbusch said. "They’re just doing really well defensively and making it hard for our opponents to find a basket.”

Hathaway stole the ball and assisted Retherford on a basket to make the score 25-8 before tallying a two-point basket and a 3-pointer of her own.

Hood made a bucket and Daneigh Burk buried a 3-pointer for the Bunnies before Moody made a basket to make the score 32-16.

After Hood made a trey, Brown made a free throw before Bielfeldt made a basket and scored on a driving layup to extend GCMS's lead to 37-19. Hathaway and Brown each made a bucket to conclude the scoring at 41-19.

Six Falcons reached the scoring column, led by Hathaway with 11 points. Retherford and Moody each had nine points while Bielfeldt and Brown each had five points and Tompkins had two points.

“The girls move the ball well and share it really well," Dornbusch said. "It’s good to see multiple people scoring. We’ve had as many as eight people score, so they do really well at getting the ball to open people. It’s good to see. We’ll just keep going with that.”

For Fisher, Hood led all scorers with 10 points.

“I thought we were a lot better offensively in the second half," Ingold said. "The key was that we didn’t rebound. They are so relentless attacking the glass, especially on the offensive end. We knew that, but we just couldn’t keep them off the boards. That got us in foul trouble, but I thought my team played a lot better in the second half.”

After traveling to Dwight on Monday, GCMS will participate in the Sages Holiday Hoopla in Monticello on Dec. 26-28.

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity girls basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit by outscoring Fisher 15-6 in the fourth quarter of a 32-30 victory Saturday.

Ashley Hyatt scored 10 points for the Falcons in the fourth quarter while Kennedy Fanson and Kira Fuoss each made two free throws and Skyler Funk added a foul shot.

In the first quarter, GCMS outscored Fisher 8-4 as Fanson scored four points and Funk and London Hixson each contributed two points.

Hyatt scored the Falcons' lone three second-quarter points and Hixson, Fanson and Funk each made a two-point basket in the third quarter.

Hyatt finished the game leading GCMS in scoring with 13 points while Fanson had eight points, Funk had five points, Hixson had four points and Fuoss had two points.

For Fisher, Brianna Sommer led with 15 points.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 32, Fisher 30

FISH 4 14 6 6 -- 30

GCMS 8 3 6 15 -- 32

Fisher

Lacy Cotter 1-1-3, Morgan Coile 0-0-0, Elyssa Clanton 1-2-4, Abby Jokisch 2-0-4, Mariah Sommer 2-0-4, Lauren Briggs 5-1-15, Brianna Sommer 0-0-0. Totals 11-4-30.

GCMS

London Hixson 2-0-4, Kennedy Fanson 3-2-8, Kaylee Rogers 0-0-0, Kadyn Barnes 0-0-0, Skyler Funk 2-1-5, Kira Fuoss 0-2-2, Ashley Hyatt 3-4-13, Emma Swanson 0-0-0, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 0-0-0. Totals 10-9-32.

3-pointers -- Fisher 4 (B. Sommer 4). GCMS 3 (Hyatt 3).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 41, Fisher 19

FISH 0 8 3 8 -- 19

GCMS 10 13 7 11 -- 41

Fisher

Kylee Bishop 1-0-2, Sidney Hood 4-1-10, Daneigh Burk 1-0-3, Lacey Cotter 1-0-2, Morgan Coile 0-0-0, Brianna Keeton 1-0-2, Ashley Smith 0-0-0. Totals 8-1-19.

GCMS (9-3, 5-1)

Claire Retherford 3-3-9, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 4-2-11, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 4-0-9, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-3-5. Totals 15-12-41.

3-pointers -- Fisher 2 (Hood, Burk). GCMS 2 (Hathaway, Moody).