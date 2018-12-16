Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a .933 save percentage, with one goal allowed on 15 shots on goal, through four games played for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 11 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.5 points per game while grabbing 0.6 rebounds and recording 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through six games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.7 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

Mikayla Baillie -- Through seven games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has five points, four rebounds and two steals.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 5-5 after three straight wins since Dec. 8.

Ryan Birt -- The former GCMS wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 4-3.