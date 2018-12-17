GCMS boys basketball wins 53-22 over Blue Ridge

Ryland Holt (3) produces an early dunk to extend GCMS’s lead to 15-2 late in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Blue Ridge, which the Falcons won 53-22.

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team won 53-22 Friday over Blue Ridge.

The Falcons outscored Blue Ridge 19-4 as Connor Birky scored eight points, Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes each had four points and Caleb Bleich drained a 3-pointer.

In the second quarter, Birky buried a 3-pointer, Barnes and Nathan Garard each had two points and Jordan Blake made a free throw as GCMS went into halftime leading 27-13.

Bleich, Holt and Lane Short each had four points in the third quarter while Ben Freehill and Barnes each added a two-point field goal to extend the Falcons' lead to 43-20.

Birky had five fourth-quarter points while Blake and Chris Hood each had two points and Short made a free throw.

Birky finished the game with a team-high 16 points, Holt and Barnes each had eight points, Bleich had seven points, Short had six points, Blake had three points and Hood, Freehill and Garard each had two points.

GCMS 53, Blue Ridge 22

GCMS 19 8 16 10 -- 53

BR 4 9 7 2 -- 22

GCMS (6-2)

Caleb Bleich 3-0-7, Ryland Holt 4-0-8, Connor Birky 6-0-16, Ben Freehill 1-0-2, Bryce Barnes 2-4-8, Nathan Garard 1-0-2, Cade Elliott 0-0-0, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 0-3-3, Lane Short 2-1-5, Chris Hood 1-0-2. Totals 20-8-53.

Blue Ridge

Nick Burrow 3-0-6, Nick Becker 0-0-0, Wayne Bowns 1-1-3, Zack Stephens 4-0-9, Lane Nichols 1-0-2, Brady Massengale 1-0-2, Colten Stephens 0-0-0, Dominic Gentry 0-0-0, Brenden Flannell 0-0-0. Totals 10-1-22.

3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Birky 4, Bleich).