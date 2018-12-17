GCMS girls basketball defeats Dwight 59-46

DWIGHT — On Monday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 59-46 over Dwight.

The Falcons outscored Iroquois West 13-9 in the first quarter as Hannah Hathaway had five points, Megan Moody had four points and Claire Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt each had two points.

In the second quarter, Moody had seven points while Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Bielfeldt added two free throws as GCMS (10-3) went into halftime leading 25-15.

Bielfeldt scored seven third-quarter points while Emily Clinton and Retherford each had four points and Hathway had two points as the Falcons extended their lead to 42-30.

In the fourth quarter, Bielfeldt had six points while Moody had four points. Retherford, Clinton and Spiller each had two points and Ryleigh Brown added a foul shot.

Bielfeldt was GCMS’s leading scorer with 17 points at the game’s end while Moody and Hathaway each scored in double figures as well with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Retherford added eight points while Clinton had six points, Spiller had two points and Brown had one point.



GCMS 59, Dwight 46

GCMS 13 12 17 17 — 59

DWI 9 6 15 16 — 46

GCMS (10-3)

Claire Retherford 3-2-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 6-5-17, Hannah Hathaway 4-0-10, Megan Moody 7-0-15, Emily Clinton 3-0-6, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 0-1-1. Totals 24-8-59.

Dwight

Kodat 6-4-16, Stewart 6-4-16, Butterbrodt 1-0-2, Galbraith 3-0-6, Drapeau 0-0-0, Carlson 1-0-2, Weissman 0-0-0, Holmes 1-0-2, Ricke 1-0-2. Totals 19-8-46.

3-pointers — GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Moody).