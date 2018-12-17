Week of Dec. 19

Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m. Thursday

Blue Ridge at Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Monticello at Marshall, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Villa Grove/Heritage at St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cissna Park vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m. Friday

Rantoul at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Riverton at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 5 p.m. Friday

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Decatur St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m. Saturday



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (18-2)

GCMS

Blue Ridge

BCC

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Cissna Park

Bloomington

Riverton

Tuscola

St. Teresa



GCMS continues its winning ways against Fisher while PBL will have its hands full at Bloomington against an opponent it has not beaten in either of the past two years.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (16-4)

GCMS

Blue Ridge

Bloomington Central Catholic

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Cissna Park

Bloomington

Riveton

Tuscola

St. Teresa



GCMS boys’ basketball is rounding into form. Which is a scary thought for the Falcons’ opponents. Fisher hangs with GCMS for a half in the annual rivalry game, but coach Ryan Tompkins’ program is too talented for the Bunnies right now.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (16-4)

GCMS

Blue Ridge

BCC

Monticello

STM

Cissna Park

Bloomington

Riverton

Tuscola

Decatur St. Teresa



Blue Ridge continues its strong start to the season with another road win.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (11-9)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Blue Ridge

Bloomington Central Catholic

Monticello

St. Thomas More

St. Joseph-Ogden

Bloomington

Riverton

Tuscola

Decatur St. Teresa



Rantoul left the Big 12 for a reason, but the Eagles will get a shot at one of their old conference rivals when they face Bloomington ... and SIU-bound dunk machine Chris Payton.



Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (18-2)

GCMS

Blue Ridge

BCC

Monticello

STM

Cissna Park

Bloomington

ALAH

Tuscola

St. Teresa



For the second week in a row, both Fisher and Rantoul will be looking to rebound following losses.

