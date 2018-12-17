Week of Dec. 19
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m. Thursday
Blue Ridge at Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Monticello at Marshall, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Villa Grove/Heritage at St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Cissna Park vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m. Friday
Rantoul at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Riverton at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 5 p.m. Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Decatur St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (18-2)
GCMS
Blue Ridge
BCC
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Cissna Park
Bloomington
Riverton
Tuscola
St. Teresa
GCMS continues its winning ways against Fisher while PBL will have its hands full at Bloomington against an opponent it has not beaten in either of the past two years.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (16-4)
GCMS
Blue Ridge
Bloomington Central Catholic
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Cissna Park
Bloomington
Riveton
Tuscola
St. Teresa
GCMS boys’ basketball is rounding into form. Which is a scary thought for the Falcons’ opponents. Fisher hangs with GCMS for a half in the annual rivalry game, but coach Ryan Tompkins’ program is too talented for the Bunnies right now.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (16-4)
GCMS
Blue Ridge
BCC
Monticello
STM
Cissna Park
Bloomington
Riverton
Tuscola
Decatur St. Teresa
Blue Ridge continues its strong start to the season with another road win.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (11-9)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Blue Ridge
Bloomington Central Catholic
Monticello
St. Thomas More
St. Joseph-Ogden
Bloomington
Riverton
Tuscola
Decatur St. Teresa
Rantoul left the Big 12 for a reason, but the Eagles will get a shot at one of their old conference rivals when they face Bloomington ... and SIU-bound dunk machine Chris Payton.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (18-2)
GCMS
Blue Ridge
BCC
Monticello
STM
Cissna Park
Bloomington
ALAH
Tuscola
St. Teresa
For the second week in a row, both Fisher and Rantoul will be looking to rebound following losses.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.