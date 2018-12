Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Prairie Central 59. Austin Gooden supplied some heroics for PBL, hitting a buzzer-beater to end Prairie Central's six-game win streak and give the host Panthers a thrilling nonconference win. That was part of Gooden's 11-point night for PBL (5-2), which also saw Mason Ecker score a team-high 12 points and Sam Penicook tally nine points. Andrew Fox (16 points) and Trey Bazzell (15 points) paced Prairie Central (6-2).